Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Plus hardware upgrades detailed

Rumors about Nothing’s upcoming devices are starting to surface online, with intriguing details unearthed from the Nothing OS 3.0 beta.

While specifics about a flagship remain MIA, details about the mid-range Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus have popped up.

According to a new report from folks over at Android Authority, Nothing might overhaul its mid-range lineup by introducing new SoCs and upgrading camera sensors.

Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Plus to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

The report mentions codenames “asteroids,” “asteroids_plus,” and “galaga,” discovered in the beta, potentially correspond to the Phone 3a, 3a Plus, and the CMF Phone 2.

The leak also suggests that the Phone 3a and 3a Plus could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, while the CMF Phone 2 may feature an unreleased/unknown MediaTek SoC.

Moreover, the company will also focus on camera improvements with its upcoming devices.

The Phone 3a might include a telephoto camera, while the 3a Plus could feature a periscope zoom lens, promising significant improvements in photography capabilities compared to their predecessors.

Additionally, the phones may introduce eSIM support, offering the convenience of purchasing a SIM digitally and enabling multiple SIMs simultaneously if a physical slot remains.

If accurate, the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Plus will offer remarkable hardware upgrades over their predecessors, the Nothing Phone 2a and 2a Plus.

Although this information is based on early code findings and is subject to change, the potential upgrades signal Nothing’s focus on its mid-range offerings.

Although a fairly new member of the tech world, Nothing has achieved remarkable growth in just four years.

Initially focused on accessories, the company debuted its first smartphone and later expanded with a sub-brand, CMF, offering affordable alternatives.

With Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Plus’ improved hardware and features, the company appears poised to make 2025 an exciting year for its users.

