Nox Player vs. BlueStacks – Which one is best android emulator

If you want to play Android games on your PC, an Android emulator is the best solution. Out of dozens of free emulators available online, BlueStacks and Nox Player are one of the most popular. So Nox Player vs. BlueStacks, which one is the best?

Some people are used to playing games on a PC, so a mobile screen doesn’t quite deliver the experience they are looking for. Fortunately, with Android emulators like Nox Player and BlueStacks, they can enjoy all the Android apps on a PC screen, including their favorite games.

Nox Player vs. BlueStacks

While both the emulators are high-speed, efficient, and, most importantly, free to download, this detailed comparison will review both from every angle. As a result, we’ll find out which is the best Android emulator for gaming, after all.

Minimum System Requirements

The minimum system requirements for both Nox Player and BlueStacks are comparable. These requirements ensure that the emulator runs smoothly and gets enough resources to run those games. As such, these are compatible with most modern PCs today, regardless of the Windows, RAM, and CPU you may have.

Here are the minimum system requirements for Nox Player:

OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, and 10

RAM: 1.5 GB minimum

Storage: 3 GB minimum

CPU: Multicore (at least dual-core) for both Intel and AMD

Graphics Card Memory: 1 GB

Here are the minimum system requirements for BlueStacks:

OS: Windows 7, 8, and 10

RAM: 2 GB minimum

Storage: 4 GB minimum

CPU: Multicore Intel or AMD

DirectX version 9.0 or higher

Service Pack 2 or higher

Performance

The most important aspect of an Android emulator is performance, especially if you plan on playing games a lot. In terms of performance, BlueStacks comes out on top or you can find which is the best Android Emulator for Windows 10.

The company itself conducted a third-party benchmark test against some of the major competitor emulators, including Nox Player. BlueStacks scored a total score of 165,000 on the Antutu Benchmark Testing. On the other hand, Nox Player came in second with a benchmark score of 121,400.

BlueStacks is clearly faster and more efficient than NoxPlayer. However, Nox Player loads pretty fast with no advertisements. BlueStacks claims that the emulator is six times faster than Samsung Galaxy phones, and that seems to be the case.

Gaming Features

Both BlueStacks and NoxPlayer are primarily made for Android gaming on PC. Therefore, it’s vital to compare the gaming features each one offers.

BlueStacks can easily deliver a smooth gaming experience, especially if your PC can offer generous resources. Similarly, Nox Player can easily handle games with a higher FPS rate. So you don’t have to worry about graphics so much with both these emulators.

Here’s what each of them offers:

Nox Player BlueStacks Gaming Controls Mouse and keyboard Mouse and keyboard Multi-instances Yes Yes Multi-instance Sync Yes Yes Disk Clean Up Yes Yes Macro Reader Yes Yes Game Mode Yes Yes Screen Recording Yes Yes Live Stream No Yes

You find pretty much the same gaming features on both the emulators. However, how well they perform compared to each other is a different tale.

User Interface

There’s a reason why both Nox Player and BlueStacks are so popular. They offer high performance paired with an extremely user-friendly interface. BlueStacks, for instance, makes it incredibly easy to configure the emulator to your own liking.

If you’re new to Android emulators, Nox Player may be best for you, as it’s incredibly simple and easy to use. You don’t need much time getting used to how it works. Plus, you can easily navigate through settings to find what you’re looking for.

If there’s one out of these two that comes on top, as far as UI is concerned, it would be Nox Player.

Other Differences

Besides the key areas for comparison between Nox Player and BlueStacks, there are a few other differences as well. One of the major differences is that BlueStacks comes with a lot of advertisements, which you won’t find on the Nox Player.

Similarly, BlueStacks requires a Google account to access the emulator and the Play Store. That’s not required in Nox Player, although you’ll have to log in with an account in some games to maintain your progress.

You can pay and get the Premium version of BlueStacks, while Nox Player only has one version, which is completely free.

Conclusion

Nox Player vs. BlueStacks, it basically comes down to your preference. Perhaps you can try both to find out which one you like best.

On the surface, both offer similar features and gaming experience. However, in terms of performance, BlueStacks is much faster and efficient. Nox Player, on the other hand, maybe more user friendly for beginners.

Keep in mind that performance is also dependent on your machine. The more powerful and resource-rich it is, the better your Android gaming experience will be.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: