Online shopping sales topped a whopping $11 billion during Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day, which is really two days, just finished up earlier this week, and now we’re starting to see some of the stats attached to the yearly event.

According to Adobe, and as reported by CNBC, notes that total sales across the ecommerce landscape hit $11 million during the two-day event. Adobe notes that Monday’s sales topped $5.6 billion, while Tuesday’s sales reached $5.4 billion.

Last year’s sales figures are similar but still didn’t break $11 million. Last year, the two-day period brought in an estimated $10.4 billion in online sales. CNBC notes that Adobe tracked over 1 trillion visits to US ecommerce stores like Amazon and over 100 million items to get this sales figure.

It’s important to note that these sale figures include more than just Amazon, as online stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more also hold similar sales on Prime Day now.

“There’s a pent-up demand for online shopping as consumers look forward to a return to normalcy,” said Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital insights. “The halo effect of Prime Day also played a significant role, giving both large and small online retailers significant revenue lifts.”

