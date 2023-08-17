Connect with us

OPPO Find N3 Flip and Watch 4 Pro could launch very soon 

Samsung Z Flip 5 is about to get some competition.
OPPE Find N3 Flip phones

OPPO is long rumored to be working on OPPO Find N3 Flip, the company’s flagship flip phone that will take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Moto Razr Plus.

However, the recent leak suggests the company is also planning to launch a smartwatch alongside the flip phone, the OPPO Watch 4 Pro, and the launch is almost here.

According to leaker Max Jambor’s post on X, the OPPO Find N3 Flip will be launched on August 29, 2023. However, we are pretty skeptical about this leak, as it’s already the 17th, and OPPO hasn’t officially announced anything yet. 

That said, prominent leaker, Yogesh Brar partially corroborated this information on X by mentioning a scheduled launch date of “end of August.” He also mentioned the launch is in China only, with no mention of a global release. 

However, previous leaks have suggested that the Find N3 Flip could launch globally in September.

Digital Chat Station also partially corroborated the OPPO Find N3 Flip leak. The leaker confirms the launch month while also mentioning the company’s plans to launch OPPO Watch 4 Pro alongside.

OPPO Find N3 Flip and Watch 4 Pro expected specs 

The OPPO Find N3 Flip is expected to sport a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3-inch cover display.

The camera setup is said to include a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera inside, and a design refresh

New OPPO Find N3 Flip Render with Design Switch
Source: Pricebaba

While the flip phone’s battery capacity hasn’t been revealed, it is expected to feature 67W fast charging support. The device is also expected to be powered by ColorOS 14, based on Android 13.

The OPPO Watch 4 Pro is expected to use the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor as its predecessor, OPPO Watch 3 Pro. But this time, the company will pair the processor with a BES2700 chip for low-power mode. 

This chip allows a smartwatch with only a 570mAh battery to last up to 5 days.  OPPO is also expected to replace the aluminum mid-frame with stainless steel, while the backplate could be ceramic this time around. 

Last year, OPPO didn’t launch the Watch 3 Pro outside of China, so we are not holding our breath for a global launch of the Watch 4 Pro. 

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

