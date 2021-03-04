Parler is suing Amazon…again

Parler, every right-winger’s favorite social media platform, is suing Amazon again. The company claims Amazon is trying to destroy its business after the storming of the U.S. Capitol that took place on January 6. According to Reuters, the lawsuit mainly focuses on anticompetitive conduct.

Shortly after the January 6 insurrection, Parler was booted from Amazon’s web hosting services, basically shutting the site down. The claim was that Parler wasn’t doing a very good job of moderating violent content on its website. This is also the reason why Apple and Google parted ways from the app.

Naturally, Parler took Amazon to court in hopes a judge would order the company to resume its services. Unfortunately for them, the judge refused to order Amazon to turn the service back on.

“When companies are this big, it’s easy to be a bully,” Parler said, calling itself “a victim of Amazon’s efforts to destroy an up-and-coming technology company through deceptive, defamatory, anticompetitive, and bad faith conduct.”

The new lawsuit claims Amazon didn’t stick to the terms of its contract with Parler. The suit even goes as far as accusing Amazon of shutting down the service to benefit Twitter, a new client Amazon recently signed up for its web hosting services.

Parler claims Amazon has cost the app tens of millions of users and hundreds of millions of dollars of annual ad revenue. Amazon says these new claims have no merit and that it “provides technology and services to customers across the political spectrum.”

After a two-month hiatus, the social platform is back online, after firing its CEO from the board. The company now has a new web hosting provider.

