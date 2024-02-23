Sony PSVR 2 set to gain PC support starting later this year

Sony’s second-generation virtual reality headset for PlayStation 5, the PSVR 2, is excellent, but there aren’t many titles in the company’s game library to properly enjoy the tech.

However, that is about to change as the company plans to rejuvenate its VR platform by adding PC compatibility.

More Games for PSVR 2!

In the official blog post, Sony announced it would bring new games to the PSVR 2, which is amazing news for the headset’s owners, as there will be more games to play.

Interestingly, just before listing the games, Sony says it will also bring PC support to the PSVR 2 in 2024.

Also, we’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.

Sony launched the PSVR 2 in February 2023. While the headset features impressive technology compared to Meta Quest 3, it can only work with PlayStation 5.

In addition, Sony had a relatively small game library, which grew at a snail’s pace, which didn’t help.

So, the addition of PC support will not only expand its game library tenfold but also make PSVR 2 accessible to a brand new set of customers.

In terms of the games, Sony has listed six games in the blog, which are either already available or about to be released later this year.

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood (out now)

Arizona Sunshine 2 free update (out now)

Little Cities: Bigger! (March 12)

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate (June 27)

Zombie Army VR (2024)

Soul Covenant (2024)

Either way, Sony adding PC support to the PSVR 2 seems like a piece of great news, and we just hope the company adds new titles to the platform as soon as possible.

