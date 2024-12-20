Phone a friend: You can now call to talk with ChatGPT for free

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OpenAI now provides a phone number that users in the United States and Canada can call to speak with ChatGPT for free.

Additionally, international users can text ChatGPT through WhatsApp using the same phone number.

This global WhatsApp integration allows users to access ChatGPT without requiring a strong data connection.

ChatGPTnow has a 1-800-CHATGPT phone number

You can now talk to ChatGPT by calling 1-800-ChatGPT (1-800-242-8478) in the U.S. or by sending a WhatsApp message to the same number—available everywhere ChatGPT is. pic.twitter.com/R0XOPut7Qw — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 18, 2024

OpenAI has expanded the accessibility of its ChatGPT service across multiple platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Android, Windows, and the web.

However, its reliance on an active internet connection can pose challenges for users in areas with poor network coverage.

To address this, OpenAI now offers alternative access methods such as phone numbers and WhatsApp. These options benefit users with limited data access or no internet connectivity.

In the United States and Canada, users can call 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) to access ChatGPT. Each phone number is allotted up to 15 minutes of usage per month.

After reaching this limit, OpenAI recommends switching to the mobile app for continued service.

Interacting with ChatGPT via phone does not require an active account. However, typical carrier fees may apply.

Although WhatsApp’s service is currently limited to text interactions, OpenAI plans to enable premium features for Plus and Pro subscribers in the future.

These improvements may include support for AI-generated images and other advanced functionalities.

The new phone-based and WhatsApp options are tailored for specific use cases.

For instance, individuals using feature phones or residing in areas with unreliable or no data coverage can now interact with ChatGPT conveniently.

The phone number is created with OpenAI’s Realtime API, while the WhatsApp feature is powered by GPT-4o mini via connecting it with the WhatsApp API.

Similarly, WhatsApp’s efficiency in low-bandwidth environments makes it a valuable tool for users with slow Wi-Fi or limited data plans.

The text-based interaction consumes significantly less data than typical app usage, offering an economical alternative for users with restricted internet resources.

Would you call ChatGPT? Are you looking forward to using this service? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, down below, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news