Plex has a new service that lets you stream 27 Atari games

Love classic games? You won’t have to wait for the Atari VCS to play Atari’s best, as Plex is adding Plex Arcade to its offerings. It’ll cost you $2.99 a month if you already have a Plex Pass and $4.99 if not.

In total, you can play 27 classic arcade games from Atari, like Food Fight, Super Breakout, and Missile Command. The fun doesn’t just stop there, as Plex Arcade lets you add your own ROMs or emulators, turning it into a haven of retro gaming greatness.

It’s not quite as simple as just signing up for a Plex Arcade subscription to get you gaming. You’ll also need to sign up for Parsec, as that’s the service Plex is using to stream the games from your server. I’ve used Parsec to play couch co-op of Cuphead from the other side of the country and it was impressive back then, so I’ve got no doubts it can handle some Atari classics.

Oh, and that requirement means you can’t use Plex Arcade if your Plex server isn’t running on Windows or macOS. Sorry, Linux fans, Parsec just won’t work on your computers. Almost anything you can stream Plex from is supported to play on, from Android devices, to TVs, to Google Chrome, iOS, and even Apple TV devices. All you need is a Bluetooth controller.

You can try Plex Arcade out for seven days for free, to see if you’d want to continue paying after that. You will have to link either a credit card or your Paypal, so set a reminder to decide if you’re keeping the service after six days.

What do you think? Is this something you are interested in? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: