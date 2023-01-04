Sponsored
Prinker M prints customized temporary tattoos in seconds
Prinker M is a CES Innovation Award Honoree for two consecutive years (2022 and 2023)
For many, tattoos can be appealing, but the permanent and painful aspect may turn us away from traditional, permanent ink.
Prinker offers an interesting way around that with the Prinker M digital temporary tattoo printer.
This little machine can instantly print predesigned artwork up to a meter in length on your skin.
However, the tattoos are temporary and wash off with soap, so you can remove them whenever possible.
If you did not find anything that you like in their design library (through the Prinker app), which is highly unlikely as there are more than 12,000 designs available for free, you can also upload your own design file (JPEG/ PNG) or draw from scratch on their app.
The Prinker M is available on the company’s website, currently on sale for $229.
The tattoo printer will be featured at CES 2023 during the unveiled event and at the main show. Let’s see what it’s all about.
The Prinker M is quick and easy to use
The Prinker M works similarly to the way traditional paper printers work. Thus, it uses proprietary cosmetic ink (registered with the U.S. FDA’s voluntary cosmetic registration program) to print digital designs onto your skin.
However, you must install the Prinker app onto your smartphone to get started.
Moreover, you can browse the app’s library of over 12,000 designs to choose what kind of tattoo you want.
The library includes many designs from talented tattoo artists from all around the world.
Or you can upload your own design and even draw from scratch via the Create function on the app.
The app connects to the Prinker M device, the selected design will be transmitted via Bluetooth, and it’s ready to start printing.
All you have to do to prepare your skin for the tattoos is apply the included cosmetic Skin Primer. Then, slide the Prinker M across your skin to apply your new temporary tattoo design.
To wash it off, water and soap do the trick. Alternatively, make-up remover works well, as Prinker inks are made from cosmetic materials.
Specs and capabilities
The Prinker M is around the size of a traditional smartphone and fits comfortably in the palm of your hand.
The device has a built-in rechargeable battery and weighs 248 grams with the ink cartridge included. The ink cartridge is good for up to 1,000 tattoos.
Full specs:
- Dimension – 103 x 55 x 75.75mm
- Weight – 169g / 248g with ink cartridge
- Resolution – Up to 1,200DPI
- Printing speed – 100mm/s
- Image size – 1,000 x 18mm
- Bluetooth – Bluetooth 5.0
- Battery life – 4 to 5 hours
- Standby battery life – Approx. 10 hours
- Charging time – Approx. 2 hours
- Water resistant – 1 day
- Abrasion resistant – 1 day
Prinker M offers quick and easy temporary tattoos
The Prinker M brings new convenience to temporary tattoos. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about finding tattoo artists or paying expensive fees.
With the Prinker M, you have access to a massive library of digital artwork that you can quickly and easily print onto your own skin.
Moreover, they’re water-resistant for a day, so you can show off your designs and clean them up when they’re done.
Once again, the Prinker M is available from the Prinker website for $229.
See Prinker at CES
The company will be at CES 2023 from 5-8 Jan 2022 at the Venetian Expo, stall #54821, to show off the temporary tattoo printer’s capabilities.
We heard you would also get a free temporary tattoo of your choice (printed with Prinker, of course) if you drop by their stall.
