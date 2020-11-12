Quick, Razer’s Viper gaming mouse is just $40 right now

If you’re deeply embedded in the world of PC gaming, you owe it to yourself to get a slick new gaming mouse. And if you’re looking to finally make the jump to one, Amazon and Best Buy have the very excellent Razer Viper gaming mouse down to just $40 right now. It usually sells for $80.

Improve your accuracy with this Razer Viper ambidextrous gaming mouse. The 16,000 dpi optical sensor helps improve your aim and lets you navigate precisely, and the optical mouse switches register inputs with impressive accuracy. This Razer Viper ambidextrous gaming mouse makes it easy to adjust sensitivity and lets you store and switch between up to five custom DPI settings.

This mouse has over 2,000 user reviews on Amazon right now and it’s painfully obvious Amazon shoppers love this thing because it has a near-perfect rating of 4 1/2 stars. That’s really good. Find out for yourself for just $40. Click the button below for more information.

