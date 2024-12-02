Realme GT 8 Pro may pack a whopping 8,000 mAh battery

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Although Chinese smartphones may not be the top choice among US consumers, except the OnePlus, Realme is still a standout name known for its high-capacity batteries.

The company recently launched its flagship in China, the Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite, which packs a 6,500 mAh battery.

Even the company’s budget-friendly $400 Realme 12 Pro 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

Both phones also pack fast charging, at 120W and 67W, respectively.

Now, according to prolific leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the company is ready to improve its high-capacity and fast-charging tech even further.

The leaker states that the Chinese brand is reportedly testing three new variations of batteries for its upcoming flagship, likely the Realme GT 8 Pro.

Realme is still figuring out which path to choose for the Realme GT 8 Pro

According to DCS, the Chinese brand is testing three new battery variations for its upcoming flagship, likely the Realme GT 8 Pro, and the characteristics of the three batteries being tested are as follows:

A 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging will take about 42 minutes to be fully charged

A 7,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging will take about 55 minutes to be fully charged

An 8,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging will take about 70 minutes to be fully charged

Unfortunately, the leaker doesn’t explicitly mention the Realme GT 8 Pro; it only mentions its next flagship, which will likely make its debut in 2025.

Also, based on the leaked configurations, the company has a crucial decision to make – between capacity and charge speed.

First, we have the 8,000 mAh battery, which is rumored to be considered by the company and will likely be groundbreaking for Realme’s next flagship.

However, the device will have a relatively slow charging speed of only 80W, resulting in a 70-minute charging time.

Now, a 70-minute charging time isn’t bad, especially when charging a whopping 8,000 mAh battery, making the need to charge your smartphone less frequent.

Most importantly, the Chinese brand is way ahead if you compare Realme’s next flagship’s probable 70-minute charging time with flagships like Samsung Galaxy S24.

Either way, Realme seems to be planning to make its way to the top with its battery and charging tech. Whether the brand chooses the 7,000mAh, 7,500mAh, or 8,000mAh battery capacities, it will turn heads nonetheless.

