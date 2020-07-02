Redefine Meat wants your next steak to be plant-based and 3D-printed

Plant-based meats continue to rise in popularity, with even fast food companies getting in on the craze. Now, an Israeli startup, Redefine Meat, wants your next plant-based steak to not only taste like meat but look like a beautiful steak, as well.

3D printing is an amazing technology that can be used for a variety of things, but the company claims the tech can be used to create plant-based foods that accurately represent the texture and appearance of actual meat.

According to a statement to Reuters, CEO Eshchar Ben-Shitrit notes, “You need a 3D printer to mimic the structure of the muscle of the animal. The machines to be launched next year will be able to print 20kg an hour and eventually hundreds, at a lower cost than real meat.” The company wants to first test out these printed steaks at high-end restaurants, with plans to roll out the 3D printers to distributors in 2021.

On the company’s website, Redefine Meat states, “Our technology combines proprietary 3D meat modeling, food formulations and food printing technology to deliver a new category of complex-matrix “meat” in a cost-effective and scalable way. Redefine Meat has 95% smaller environmental impact, no cholesterol, and is more affordable compared to animal meat.”

