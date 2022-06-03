Resident Evil 4 is being remastered for the PlayStation 5

Sony and Capcom kicked off yesterday’s State of Play event with a reveal trailer for a PS5 remake of the classic PlayStation title, Resident Evil 4.

The 2005 action-shooter was a huge success and the remake will take advantage of the huge leap in gaming technology.

Resident Evil 4 was already a major shift in the franchise when it originally came out back in 2005. It was the first installment in the series that featured an over-the-shoulder following camera. For the first time, the camera tracked the player with more action-focused mechanics.

All of the game’s predecessors have gotten their own remakes. Resident Evil 3 was the latest remake released back in 2020.

While this remake will follow the same general storyline of the original game, PlayStation is switching some things up to keep the remake feeling fresh.

The company plans to achieve that goal by “reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics, and updating the controls to a modern standard.”

That last part is a big one for me. I have never been a huge fan of Resident Evil games. And I attribute that mostly to the fact that the controls and mechanics always felt clunky and unpolished in the older games.

But games have advanced a lot since I was trying out Resident Evil titles on my PlayStation 2. And I’m honestly not too up-to-date on the more recent titles.

But, hopefully, the Resident Evil 4 remake will do the classic game justice. Sony plans on releasing the remake on March 24, 2023. And it looks like it’ll also have support for Sony’s new PS VR2.

Sony also shared a lot more news at this week’s State of Play. We got a first look at Street Fighter 6, a second look at Final Fantasy XVI, and more. You can check out the entire presentation for yourself here.

