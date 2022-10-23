Review: Nuphy Air60 wireless mechanical keyboard

Running a website like KnowTechie involves a lot of typing. So it only makes sense to type on a keyboard that feels comfortable without sacrificing a ton of space.

For years, I used Apple’s Magic Keyboard, and while it did its job, the layout was small, eventually leading to hand cramps and stiffness. Obviously, I needed a change.

This is where the Nuphy Air60 wireless mechanical keyboard comes into the picture. The Nuphy Air60 is a compact and lightweight mechanical keyboard with hot-swappable switches.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Over the past few months, the Air60 has been my daily driver. I did all my writing on it: emails, blog posts, and the usual avalanche of bad tweets – the Air60 was there every step of the way.

So, is it the right keyboard for you? Does the Air60’s price justify its cost? Let’s dig in.

Editor’s Pick Learn More Quick Verdict The Nuphy Air60 is an excellent mechanical keyboard. Typing on it was smooth, and its sound signature is nothing short of a chef’s kiss. On the other hand, its layout may be challenging for some to type on, but it’s nothing a sharp learning curve can fix.

Who is the Nuphy Air60 mechanical keyboard for?

The Air60 is a mechanical keyboard built for folks like me.

I’m not an expert on mechanical keyboards. Thankfully, I don’t have to be one with this keyboard. The Air60 comes pre-built, and I can change the keys to any design of my choice with hot-swappable switches.

And if customizable keys aren’t your thing, it’s an excellent keyboard for travel, tablet users, and even folks who prefer the feel of a mechanical keyboard over a laptop’s switch keys.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

In fact, the keyboard mounts on most existing laptop keyboards. In my case, I have the 2021 M1 MacBook Pro, and it fits on there like a dream.

But, at the end of the day, it’s for people who want a simple typing experience with a bit of style, flash, and pizzazz.

Product specs

The Nuphy Air60 has a ton of features packed under the hood. Want to dive deeper? Check out all the product specifications in the table below.

Switch Type: Low-profile Gateron Mechanical Layout: ANSI 60% Number of keys: 64 keys Hot-swappable support: Yes N-key rollover support: Yes Backlight & sidelight: RGB-LED Backlight modes: 20 Sidelight modes: 4 Connection Type: 2.4G wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, or wired Battery capacity: 25000mAh Battery life: Up to 48 hours (lab test result) Connection type: USB-C Compatible systems: macOS, Windows, Android, iOS Angle: 3.5º/ 6.5º with magnetic feet Frame: Aluminum Keycaps: PBT Dimensions: 11.7 inch x 4.2 inch x 0.67 inch Weight: 1 pound

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Design

The Air60 is a gorgeous keyboard. I mean, look at it. For something that gets typed on all day, Nuphy put a lot of thought into its design.

The Air60 sits in an ultra-thin aluminum frame. In terms of height, the keyboard slopes from 22mm to 17mm. That’s thin for a keyboard, especially considering the 2500 mAh battery buried in the frame.

The keyboard features COAST PBT spherical keycaps, which NuPhy claims as the “world’s thinnest” and “best low profile” options on the market.

The Air60’s elegant, minimalist design makes it stand out in the mechanical keyboard market.

The keyboard also features a new underside layout, which allows it to fit over built-in keyboards. This effectively offers a more tactile and satisfying typing experience than the shallow scissor mechanism.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Typing on the Nuphy Air60

The Nuphy Air60 offers a solid typing experience. Within a minute of typing, I knew I would like it.

But with a little more time with it, I would also run into a few obstacles that I didn’t love. Let’s dive into the pros and cons of the Nuphy Air60.

Here’s what I liked

Size: The keyboard is just the right size for my hands. It’s not too small, and it’s not too big. Every key is just a tap away.

The keyboard is just the right size for my hands. It’s not too small, and it’s not too big. Every key is just a tap away. Sound Signature: If there’s one thing I LOVE about this keyboard, it’s how it sounds. I know this shouldn’t be a big deal, but I don’t think I have ever typed on a keyboard that was so satisfying to listen to.

If there’s one thing I LOVE about this keyboard, it’s how it sounds. I know this shouldn’t be a big deal, but I don’t think I have ever typed on a keyboard that was so satisfying to listen to. Prejudiced to big fingers: Big fingers and thin keyboards usually don’t mix. I can say this with experience. The Air60’s keycaps are big and chunky, so I never had to worry about accidentally triggering another keycap typing.

What I didn’t like

Layout: While the 60% ANSI layout is fine, my main issue is the placement of some of the keys. For example, the delete and right shift keys. I’ll expand on that below.

While the 60% ANSI layout is fine, my main issue is the placement of some of the keys. For example, the delete and right shift keys. I’ll expand on that below. Learning Curve: As I mentioned above, the delete button is awkwardly positioned, and the right shift key is too small for my liking. This threw my whole flow off almost immediately. And when you’re focused on your work and hit the wrong key by mistake, it can be a real pain.

As I mentioned above, the delete button is awkwardly positioned, and the right shift key is too small for my liking. This threw my whole flow off almost immediately. And when you’re focused on your work and hit the wrong key by mistake, it can be a real pain. Sensitive Keys: This could be a bonus for some, but I found myself accidentally triggering keystrokes from time to time. I only experienced it when resting my finger on a key.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Alternative options to consider

More and more low-profile mechanical keyboards are popping up left and right, so if the Air60 doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, here are some other options.

Imageㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ Product Price <img src="https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0268/7297/1373/products/air75_twilight_2_1800x1800.jpg?v=1654843818" alt="<strong>Nuphy Air75 9.0 Nuphy Air75 Premium Pick 75% layout

Various connection methods, including 2.4G, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C

48-hour battery life

$129.99 Learn More Reviews 9.5 Keychron K3 Best Runner Up Wireless or wired connection

Low-profile Gateron switches

75% layout 84-keys keyboard

$85.99 Learn More Reviews <img src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/716-o5oFSjL._AC_SL1200_.jpg" alt="<strong>Corsair K70 Mk.2 Low Profile 9.0 Corsair K70 Mk.2 Low Profile Best for Desktops CHERRY MX low-profile RGB key switches

Anodized aluminum frame

Multi-color RGB per-key backlighting

$99.99 Learn More Reviews <img src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/61V2O4vbYhL._AC_SL1500_.jpg" alt="<strong>Logitech G915 TKL 9.1 Logitech G915 TKL Common Favorite Lightsync RGB

40-hour battery life

Shockingly thin profile

$229.99 Learn More Reviews <img src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/71H8ElS2p1L._AC_SL1500_.jpg" alt="<strong>Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro 8.2 Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro For gamers 40-hour battery life

Chroma RGB

Low-profile optical switches

$249.99 Learn More Reviews

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Pros The low-profile design is a nice touch

Portability

Colorful and eye-popping design

Hot-swappable keys

Priced moderately fair

Excellent travel keyboard

Satisfying sound signature

Good introductory starter to mechanical keyboards

It pairs great with iPads Cons Average battery life

Keys are somewhat sensitive, leading to accidental triggers

No Linux support

The keys are slightly larger and flatter than I’d prefer.

The delete key is awkwardly positioned.

The right shift key is a little small

No macOS software

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Final verdict

If you’re new to the mechanical keyboard game and don’t know where to begin, the Nuphy Air60 is a great start. It gives you everything you need in a customizable keyboard, plus more benefits than most of its alternatives.

Even the most seasoned keyboardist would appreciate it. Judging from all the positive Reddit posts, the consensus is that it’s a great keyboard, and people love sharing their experiences.

My overall take? It’s an excellent keyboard, and I could recommend it to most readers, except for a few personal caveats.

For starters, it’s a great-looking keyboard; you can take it anywhere, and it works not just for laptops and computers – but it’s a great tablet and smartphone companion.

But if you’re someone who doesn’t want to sacrifice their time learning a new keyboard layout, the Air60 probably isn’t for you. But you’ll love how this keyboard performs if you can slug through the first few days.

KEY POINTS Portability This is one of the best travel keyboards anyone can add to their arsenal. Plus, it works hand-in-hand with tablets and smartphones.

Hot-swappable keys Don’t like how the keys look? No sweat, with hot-swappable keys, you can replace them with keys of your choosing.

Great starter keyboard The Nuphy Air60 is an excellent start to your customization journey if you want to get your feet wet with mechanical keyboards.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Pricing and availability

The Nuphy Air60 mechanical keyboard costs $109.95. The NuFulio V2 traveling case/stand costs an extra $19.

Additionally, a pack of extra keycaps runs an additional $19, and extra switches cost $30 (100 pcs).

The Air60 is available via the company’s website, Amazon, and Newegg.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.