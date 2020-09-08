Can a mechanical keyboard help you type faster?

Nowadays, it’s common to see mechanical keyboards on gamers’ desks, with their clacky switches and lots of RGB. They’re marketed as better for reaction time, as the design of mechanical switches is perfect for lightning-fast reaction times and responsive action.

That’s not all they’re good for though. I mean, it’s a keyboard, right? Primarily used for typing, not just fragging noobs? Whether you’re a coder, a writer, or just doing your school homework, the typing experience with a mechanical keyboard is second to none.

So, is it going to improve your typing ability? Will you be able to type faster for typing on a mechanical keyboard?

Short answer: Yes, but not without practice

See, the thing about mechanical keyboards for most people is the tactility. That additional feedback on your fingertips to not only let you know you hit the right key, but that you also pressed it far enough down to register a keystroke. That feedback loop will, over time, make you a faster typer, as you acclimatize your fingers.

That’s true no matter which key switch type you have in your keyboard, from linear to tactile, and to the ultimate in feedback, the clicky switches. Not only do those give you physical feedback, but a louder noise every time you press the switch down far enough. Tap on those for long enough and you will see your typing speed improve.

You can speed the process along by using online tools, such as typrX, which has gamified typing with online leaderboards and the ability to race other people across the world or challenge specific friends to a type-out. Trying out blank keycaps can also help, by making it impossible for you to see the legends on each key by looking down at your fingers. Oh, and don’t slouch. Bad posture also makes your typing slower, and could lead to injury.

