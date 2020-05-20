The best gaming keyboards available in 2020

You might think that once you’ve bought that super-charged gaming PC that you’re ready to stomp some heads. I mean, you are, but you shouldn’t neglect the next most important part – your peripherals. It’d be like buying a supercar, then putting spare tires on all the axles, and who would do that?

That means looking for a gaming keyboard, and we’ve got the pick of the crop for you. You’ll want something responsive, comfortable, and preferably with RGB to match the rest of your setup. There’s a lot of choices out there, so it can definitely feel overwhelming if you are new to PC gaming or mechanical keyboards.

But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best gaming keyboards for 2020

Before we begin, we’d like to take a moment about key switch choices. Firstly, you’re going to want a mechanical keyboard, not one using membrane keys. It’s just going to be more enjoyable to use. Then you’ll want to think about the type of switch you want, whether you prefer a linear response or a more tactile one. There’s also the option to go opto-mechanical, where the keypresses are actually registered by light.

The key point is that you can choose a keyboard that will suit your preferences, so you can get the best gaming performance. Don’t forget to think about which size you want, and if you want additional features such as media keys or macros.

Razer is one of the best-known brands in gaming, and the Huntsman TE is one of their best keyboards. It’s in the popular TKL format, so you won’t have a number pad taking up space on your desk where your mousing hand would be.

This is one of those optomechanical keyboards we mentioned, with razor-sharp actuation on keypresses thanks to it using optical tech instead of physical switch contacts. For $130, you get oil-resistant PBT keycaps, a replaceable cable, and the signature Razer Chroma RGB control that syncs up with other systems like Philips Hue.

There’s no rule saying you need a full keyboard to play games with. If you want to play on low sensitivity with your mouse, you’ll need all the mousing surface you can get. Make that easier with this half-keyboard from Sades, and keep all the WASD you need, while jettisoning the bulk into the sea.

It’s got black key switches for smooth, linear action with a little bit more push than red switches, and all the RGB you’d want. There’s even a small wrist rest so you get the correct wrist angle to avoid things like carpal tunnel. For $30, you can get it just to game on.

The second opto-mechanical keyboard on our list, the Wooting One takes the idea of light-activated switches a step further. See, while the Razer only has a single actuation point, the switches on the Wooting enable full analog movement on every switch. That’s just like your console controller, but on your keyboard.

Think of it as superpowers for your gaming. Analog movement, analog throttle control, multiple keybinds on one key, the sky is the limit. Oh, and it’s got all the per-key RGB you could want in a gaming keyboard.

Corsair is one of the other big boys of the gaming world, and the flagship K95 is everything and then some that you could need for gaming. In addition to Cherry MX Speed Silver key switches which were created for gaming, you get per-key RGB, dedicated macro keys, and integration to the Elgato Stream Deck software for even more customizable control.

All of that power isn’t cheap though, with this being one of the most expensive gaming keyboards on the list. Still, can you put a price on greatness?

If you don’t want high-profile keys, check out this budget-friendly keyboard from Redragon. Don’t think the price difference means fewer options, as you still get RGB, and one cool feature – it’s splashproof. Yes, this can survive the accidental spilling of your gamer drink, a plus in anyone’s book.

You won’t get full n-key rollover at this price, but can you realistically press more than 25 at once? It’s also got multimedia keys, which is a nice bonus.

There are no rules saying your gaming keyboard needs to look gamer-y. If you want all the tactility without the glow, check out Das Keyboard. You’ll get all the happy clacking of mechanical keys, their trademark media controls with that outstanding knob, and a keyboard that’ll probably outlast your current gaming rig.

You also get a two-port USB 3.0 hub, so you can plug your mouse into it and save your precious back-panel ports for other accessories. Full n-key rollover completes the build, and it’s also got a removable, magnetic footboard that doubles as a ruler for when you need to measure your cool factor.

If you want a smaller, 60-percent keyboard without all the things that scream “gamer”, check out this keyboard from Magicforce. It’s got Outemu blue switches for extra clicky action, dedicated arrow keys, and a small footprint on your desk.

You can press six keys at once which should be enough for even the fastest FPS matches, and it’s the perfect size to keep in your laptop bag as a companion to your portable devices.

If you want all the eye-blinding RGB goodness you can get, check out Roccat’s Vulcan 121 Aimo. Roccat’s twist on the mechanical key switch, the Titan, was created for extra RGB shine-through, reduced switch bounce, and lighting sharp actuation.

There are also dedicated media controls, in-depth macro functionality through Roccat’s Swarm software package which also controls the RGB effects and packed with German durability. It’s also fairly dust-proof, due to the design of the Titan switches.

Bloody Gaming was one of the first to implement optomechanical switches, with their Light Strike switches. This model has a twist, with a full-sized number pad that’s moved to the left of the keyboard, so it’s out of the way of your mouse.

The frame is aluminum for durability, it’s got macro key functionality, and each key switch is rated to over 100 million presses. That’s a lot of triggering abilities while you try to improve your jungling skills in DOTA2.

There is a new switch type altogether on this keyboard from SteelSeries, which uses magnets to actuate. Yes, magnets. It also lets you change the actuation point between 0.4 mm and 3.6 mm, so you can have your keyboard as responsive as you like it to be.

There’s an onboard OLED display for adjusting settings or displaying your Spotify playlist while you’re gaming, and aircraft-grade aluminum was used in the case so it’ll last through repeated bashing. Oh, and there’s another magnet – a magnetically attached wrist rest.

Clacking off

That’s the best gaming keyboards so far in 2020, but if we come across anything else we feel deserves a place, it’ll get added to the pantheon of heroes. Now all you need to decide is which one is right for you.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.