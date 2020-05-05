If you’re a mechanical keyboard fan, you might be all about the feel of those sweet mechanical key switches. Maybe, you are all about the unique sound, and want to know which keyboard is going to give you the loudest click for your buck.

If so, that’s cool. I mean buying a mechanical keyboard is all about personal preference, so no judgment here. We’ll save that for your fellow office workers, roommates and significant others to heap upon you.

We’ll just tell you which keyboard is the loudest, and also which alternative switch types are also going to give you that sweet CLICKITY CLACK that you lack.

So, which mechanical keyboard is the loudest?

Short answer: The IBM Model M with buckling springs

While the IBM Model M is probably the loudest mechanical keyboard you can find, it’s hard to find nowadays and requires all kinds of adapters to get it working on modern computers.

For key switches, the loudest easily available switch is from Kailh, and it’s called the Bronze or Thick Gold speed switch depending on which vendor you get it from. You know how clicky keyboard switches click once normally? Yeah, these switches click when you press them, and when you lift your finger off, so you can annoy the whole office with the sound of popcorn. Sweet.

Oh, and if you want a keyboard that’s the loudest, go look at the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Stealth Edition Brown (you may have a hard time finding one these days). PCWorld tested it at a whopping 59.3 dB when typing, topping their list of tested keyboards.

