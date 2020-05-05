Which mechanical keyboard is best for OSU!?

If you’ve never heard of the beat-matching rhythm game OSU!, just know that it’s a frantic bubble popping experience set to phat beats. It’s also full of highly competitive players, and they prefer to use keyboard control to get their high scores.

See, while you can use a mouse or a touchscreen to play the game, using a keyboard gives you the best chance of hitting those lofty aims. You don’t have to waste time dragging the cursor, or looking down to make sure you’re tapping the right area on the screen.

All you really need to do is use one finger from each hand to tap a single key, and you’re on your way to greatness. So, with that simple control scheme, what’s the best mechanical keyboard to use?

So, what’s the best mechanical keyboard for playing OSU!?

I tracked down a few OSU! players and they all agreed that Speed switches are the way to go for them. Some prefer low-profile switches for the lower travel before the actuation point, like these low-profile MX Speed mechanical switches. Basically, because OSU! is a speedy, rhythm-based game, you want fast switches and light springs.

As for keyboards to put those switches into, literally any quality mechanical keyboard would work. Either buy one that comes with those switches as standard, like this Durgod Taurus; or a hot-swap keyboard like this Drop ALT and then buy some MX Speed switches to swap into it. If you find you really love playing OSU!, maybe it’s a good idea to invest in a custom made, dedicated keyboard for playing, like one from thnikk.

