Review: Viotek GFI24CBA 24-inch gaming monitor

A good gaming monitor can be a pretty expensive purchase. Even some average-sized 1080P monitors can sometimes set you back well north of $200. But Viotek looks to break the mold of overpriced monitors with its GFI 24-inch gaming monitor.

This 24-inch gaming monitor (model GFI24CBA) features a 144hz refresh rate 1080P IPS panel. It has a 4 ms response time and comes in at just $169.99 on Amazon and the company’s website.

I’ve been using this monitor for a mix of gaming and work over the last couple of weeks. I generally go for 1440P resolution when gaming, so this was a bit of a step back in that regard. But for the price, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the Viotek GFI24CBA.

Features

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

When you open the box of the GFI24CBA, you’re greeted similarly to opening any other monitor. There’s the monitor, a stand, a DisplayPort cable, a power cable, and a user manual.

You do technically have to assemble the monitor, though it’s pretty easy to do. There are a few Phillips-head screws that attach the base to the monitor stand. Then, there are four screws that attach the stand to the back of the monitor.

Everything lines up perfectly and assembling the monitor really is a breeze as long as you have a screwdriver handy. Once you’ve done that, you’re ready to hook up the power and start using the monitor.

As I said, the GFI24CBA comes with an HDMI cable that you can use. But there’s also a DisplayPort connection on the monitor that you can use instead. Both options can handle 1080P at 144hz, so as long as you have one of those ports available on your computer, you’re good to go.

The adjustable stand on the GFI24CBA is a huge win for this monitor, considering its affordable price.

The stand adjusts in four different ways: height, angled forward and back, angled left and right, and it even rotates. It will easily rotate 90 degrees so you can use it in portrait mode if you want.

When it comes to performance, this gaming monitor offers a great bang for its buck

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Remember, this is a $169.99 monitor, so you’re not getting the best specs, even for 1080P gaming.

But the IPS panel on this monitor is perfectly acceptable, even for competitive games. It features a 144Hz refresh rate with a 4ms response time. That response time is not the best you can get. You can find other 1080P monitors that have a 1ms response time, though they’ll likely be a bit more expensive.

And to be honest, it’s hard to tell a difference between the two. Unless you are a hardcore competitive gamer, you likely won’t be able to tell any kind of difference between 1ms and 4ms. I certainly never noticed any issues, even in competitive games like Valorant and League of Legends.

The color and brightness of the monitor are high points for a monitor of this price. It features a 98 percent sRGB color range, which is perfectly acceptable for a monitor of this caliber. And there are seven different preset viewing modes, so you can easily find a setting that looks best for you.

Personally, I liked using the monitor in “Movie” mode. All of the other modes seemed to have slightly washed-out colors and underwhelming brightness in an attempt to optimize for specific kinds of games.

You can also adjust the picture settings on the GFI24CBA yourself using the single button on the back. Although to be honest, I found that the picture actually looks really good using the preset “Movie” mode.

Should you buy this Viotek gaming monitor?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

By now, you probably know that this 24-inch monitor from Viotek isn’t quite top of the line. The majority of gamers looking for the best possible picture quality for today’s PC games are likely looking for 4K or at least 1440P resolution.

And for those looking for more of a competitive edge in multiplayer games at 1080P, they’ll probably be looking to get that response time down to 1ms.

But what you are getting with the Viotek GFI24CBA is a versatile 1080P monitor for a great price. Its adjustable stand makes it a perfect fit for just about anywhere on your desk. You can get a 1080P monitor with an adjustable stand from the bigger brands, like LG, but they’re going to cost you closer to $200.

Where the Viotek GFI24CBA really wins is what you get for the affordable price. It sits on the lower end of the price of 144Hz 1080P monitors at $169.99. The color and picture quality are great for 1080P and the adjustable stand is a huge winner in my book.

I would definitely recommend the Viotek GFI24CBA to those looking for an affordable 1080P monitor. I was pleasantly surprised by the monitor, and think it makes a great option for the gamers out there.

You can get one for yourself from Amazon for $169.99 or from the company’s website for the same price.

