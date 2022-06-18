How to build a home office that doubles as a gaming setup

Over half of Americans who can work remotely are still doing so even two years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Clearly, working from home is here to stay.

But you don’t have to sacrifice your dream gaming setup to make space for your home office.

If you’re making the switch to a home office, this guide will help you fit gaming and working into one great office space.

Choose the right furniture

The first thing you’ll need for a great gaming-slash-WFH setup is the right furniture. As a general rule, a bigger desk will be better for a multipurpose setup.

After all, you will need room for your gaming PC, which should never go on the floor since it will get clogged with dust down there.

So, opt for a sturdy desk with plenty of surface space. A monitor stand is nice to have, too.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

When you’re working from home, your desk chair will either be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you’re going to splurge on any one piece of furniture, make it your chair.

If you do want a racer-style gaming chair, check the reviews to make sure it has good support for your back and shoulders. A cool color scheme alone will not help your posture. So, do your research and invest in the best chair you can afford.

Upgrade your gear

If you’re a gamer, you probably already have some gear you like to use, whether that’s a keyboard or a perfectly weighted mouse.

You might want to make some upgrades for your new home office gaming space, though — particularly keeping these considerations in mind:

Keyboard: For starters, if you don’t already have a mechanical keyboard, this is the perfect opportunity to pick one up. Building your own is fun, though there are plenty of prebuilt mechanical keyboards with ergonomic designs out there that will work great, too. A mechanical keyboard can be more satisfying to type on while you’re working — plus, it will be more fun for gaming when you’re not on the job.

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Hand and wrist protection: Ergonomic keys and wrist pads are a nice bonus since you’ll be more comfortable typing for long periods and gaming afterward.

Ergonomic keys and wrist pads are a nice bonus since you’ll be more comfortable typing for long periods and gaming afterward. Monitors: If you don’t already have one, opt for a large monitor with adjustable height and tilt. Working from a laptop gets the job done, but it’s not good for your eyes or your posture. Even if a laptop is still your primary gaming and working device, you’ll be doing yourself a favor by investing in an external monitor. You’ll have more screen space and it will be more comfortable to work and game on.

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Mouse: While your ultra-light or custom-weighted gaming mouse might be great for playing your favorite MMO, it might not be the best pick for working. A more ergonomic gaming mouse will be more comfortable to use in slower but longer-duration tasks in your home office.

While your ultra-light or custom-weighted gaming mouse might be great for playing your favorite MMO, it might not be the best pick for working. A more ergonomic gaming mouse will be more comfortable to use in slower but longer-duration tasks in your home office. Headset: When you’re shopping around for a headset that works well whether you’re on Zoom or Discord, be sure to choose one you can wear for hours on end. Over-ear headphones with an attached microphone are your best bet, especially if they are lightweight with a comfortable strap.

Bonuses that are nice to have for both gaming and working include an extra-large mousepad or desk pad, a gaming or streaming microphone, and a lighting setup.

A strip of RGB lights stuck along the back edge of your desk makes an awesome ambient lighting source that’s great for working and gaming, especially in darker rooms.

Consider the software

Finally, one of the most important parts of a dual-purpose home office and gaming setup is the software on your computer.

Expert research has shown that remote work greatly increases cybersecurity risks that you wouldn’t run into working in the office, mostly because you’re doing everything from a computer.

Some 43% of WFH employees make mistakes resulting in cybersecurity repercussions — which is particularly easy to do if the computer you use to store sensitive work information is also the one you use in your free time.

Image: KnowTechie

Of course, working from home can make you more productive, but you do need to make sure you have good antivirus and antimalware software installed.

If your employer doesn’t have specific communication and video conferencing software you need to use, make sure you stick to secure, reliable programs.

Discord is a great way to go since it has video and voice calling plus texting. And since it’s also hugely popular in the gaming world, you can have your multiplayer group chat and your office update threads all in one place.

Build the perfect gaming and working hub

Building a home office that doubles as a gaming setup is all about choosing gear and furniture that’s great for both work and play.

Gear built for gaming, like high-quality keyboards and headsets, will give you a more comfortable working environment. When it’s time for a break from work, your setup will be ready for a round of your favorite game.

