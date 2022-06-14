RIP: Internet Explorer rides off into the sunset on June 15

It’s finally time to put Internet Explorer (IE) out to pasture. Microsoft is officially ending support for Internet Explorer in most of its variants tomorrow, June 15.

Honestly, it’s time for IE to retire. First introduced in 1995, with the release of Windows 95, Internet Explorer literally took the internet by storm. Last year, Microsoft gave the timeline for retirement, and it’s finally here.

On June 15, Internet Explorer 11 will be officially retired for Windows 10 clients and Windows 10 IoT versions. That means if you’re a home user of Windows 10, you’ll have to make the switch to another, more modern browser, like Chrome or Edge.

Image: KnowTechie

It’s not a clean break for Microsoft. IE Mode in Microsoft Edge will work until 2029. Many legacy apps still require IE to access, so this time gives companies and developers the chance to modernize their apps. Those include apps built on Access, which used to need IE for web browser control.

Microsoft also isn’t ending IE support for Windows Server LTSC, IE Mode in Edge, IE 11 desktop on Windows 8.1, Windows 7 (with Extended Security Updates), Windows Server 2022, Windows 10 client LTSC, or Windows 10 IoT LTSC.

IE Mode in Edge will be available until 2029. You’ve got seven years to fix your only-accessible-in-IE apps. Seven years. Fix them.

IE 11 has been around for nearly a decade, and now it’ll only live on in memes. If you’ve not moved to a modern browser by now, here’s some words of wisdom from our founder. “Seriously, stop using Internet Explorer.”

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: