Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 is the company’s latest mid-range A-series phone. It is a successor to last year’s Samsung Galaxy A15 and offers improvements in the specifications department.

Earlier this month, a leak left little to the imagination about the Galaxy A16, though the pricing details were a mystery. Let’s check out what the Samsung Galaxy A16 has in store for us.

Samsung Galaxy A16: specs, price

Feature Galaxy A16 Display Size 6.7 inches Display Type Super AMOLED, Full-HD+, 90Hz Front Camera 13 MP Main Camera 50 MP Ultrawide Camera 5 MP Maro Camera 2MP RAM 4GB Battery 5,000mAh Charging Speed 25W Durability IP54 Processor Exynos 1330

The Samsung Galaxy A16 flaunts a slightly larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel than its predecessor’s 6.5-inch screen, supporting the same Full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Powering the device is an Exynos 1330 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1.5TB via microSD card.

Image: KnowTechie

Under the hood, it packs the same 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support as its predecessor. The rear camera setup is also unchanged, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. There is a 13MP snapper at the front for selfies and video calls.

The impressive thing about the Samsung Galaxy A16, however, is its software update policy. It runs on Android 14 with One UI 6 out of the box and comes with six years of software updates.

It’s the first mid-range Samsung phone to get software support for this long, until October 2030, to be precise.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water splashes, but we won’t recommend using it in heavy rain. The Galaxy A16 5G comes in Blue, Black, Light Gray, Gold, and Light Green, with availability varying by market.

It retails for €249 for 4GB/128GB varaint in France. Like the A15 5G, Samsung France reports the phone’s features have an 8.4/10 repairability grade.

Samsung has not released the phone’s pricing details for the US. However, the company could soon reveal that information along with its sales availability.

What do you think about this new budget phone from Samsung? Would you buy it or would you rather go for something from a different brand? Let us know your preference below in the comments, and follow our Twitter and Facebook for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news