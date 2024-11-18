Samsung Galaxy A36’s camera specs appear in new leak

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung makes a lot of phones, including the flagship Galaxy S series and the foldable Galaxy Z series, which are considered the best of the bunch.

However, in recent years, the Galaxy A series phones have gained a lot of popularity, as they provide in price and performance.

The Korean brand’s Galaxy A35 from last year was mighty impressive, with its familiar design and camera capabilities.

A few weeks ago, a leak revealed its successor Galaxy A36‘s design change, and the device is getting a camera island redesign.

Now, the latest leak from Galaxy Club has revealed tweaks to the upcoming Galaxy A36’s camera hardware.

Samsung Galaxy A36 is only to gain a new selfie camera

According to the report, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A36 will sport the usual triple camera system on its rear, led by the same 50MP primary sensor as last year’s.

The report doesn’t reveal the details of the ultra-wide and macro cameras, leading us to believe they may remain unchanged at 8MP and 5MP.

Image: OnLeaks/Giznext

You may be thinking, well, what’s new at this juncture? The Korean brand may change the selfie camera on the Galaxy A36 from 13MP to 12MP.

You may think that Samsung is downgrading the selfie camera system, and you are justified in that opinion. But the fact is that megapixels aren’t everything.

Hole-punch cameras must be tiny to fit inside the display and capable of absorbing necessary light into a small sensor.

Hence, with a sensor with a high megapixel count, you may get poorer results in low-light performance, which can be fixed somewhat with pixel binning but not wholly.

That said, decreasing the megapixel count to improve the selfie camera is not an unprecedented move from Samsung.

The company has done it before with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, replacing its 40MP sensor with a 12MP, resulting in better pictures.

We haven’t seen any more leaks regarding other specs. However, if Samsung sticks to its usual plans, the company may launch the Galaxy A36 sometime in Q1 2025.

This means leaks and rumors will be more frequent in the coming weeks, revealing more details. So, stay tuned!

What do you think about the Galaxy A36 so far? Would you buy or recommend one when it launches? We would love to hear your thoughts below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

