Samsung Galaxy S26 could feature the same 50MP camera as the S22

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung is known for being sloppy with hardware improvements for its base and Plus flagship phones.

Unfortunately, it appears that you should not have hopes for the main camera upgrade for the non-Ultra models with the Samsung Galaxy S-series any time soon.

The camera upgrades for the Samsung Galaxy S25, due in 2025, and Galaxy S26, due in 2026, aren’t looking good, according to the latest rumor, which suggests that both vanilla phones will feature the same main camera as the current Samsung Galaxy S24.

New Samsung Galaxy phone, same camera

Sadly, Samsung decided to continue using the same sensor on the S25 and even the S26. Desperate. https://t.co/wYAdxS98W1 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 21, 2024

The news comes from Ice Universe, a well-known tipster with a track record of accurate Samsung predictions. The camera in question is a 50MP sensor that we currently get with the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Samsung has been using this sensor for the same main rear camera since the Samsung Galaxy S22, launched in 2022.

Because Plus variants in the Galaxy S lineup always use the same cameras as the base variant, the Galaxy S26+ could possibly use the same 50MP primary camera.

It means that Samsung will use the same camera sensor for five years in a row. We’re long overdue for an upgrade in the main camera department, and computational photography can only do so much.

There is more to picture quality than just camera hardware, as software is potentially just as important, and Samsung may argue that software advancements compensate for it.

Moreover, Samsung could upgrade the secondary cameras, which now have a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

However, It still wouldn’t make up for the fact that the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus have the same primary camera as the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus from 2022.

Unfortunately, you may have to wait until 2027 for the vanilla and Plus Galaxy flagship phones to have a significant main camera upgrade if Samsung finally decides to upgrade the sensors, that is. At least the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will get camera upgrades.

Are you going to get the S26 or skip it because of the camera situation? Do you think a hardware upgrade is necessary for the vanilla S series model? Let’s chat in the comments below, or ping us on our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news