Samsung’s Unpacked Event: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and More

Samsung’s July Unpacked event is just around the corner, and the rumor mill is buzzing. While we already know the basics about some of the devices set to be announced, there are still plenty of gaps to fill in.

Well, not really, seeing that Evan Blass pretty much leaked all the specs in the whole damn lineup, but we can always chalk that up to rumors since it’s not official until we see it from Samsung.

But since nothing’s official until we hear it from Samsung, let’s dive into the latest rumors. Here’s what we’re expecting:

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

The next generation of Samsung’s foldable phones is almost here, and they’re shaping up to be significant upgrades over their predecessors.

Image: KnowTechie

The Z Fold 6 is rumored to feature an improved Armor Aluminum frame, significantly brighter screens, and a slightly longer battery life despite using the same 4,400mAh battery as the previous model.

It may also see a design tweak, with leaked renders showing a more squared-off look.

The clamshell-style Z Flip 6 might see fewer changes, but there are still some key updates on the horizon.

Along with a brightness boost to match the Fold 6, the phone could get a vapor chamber cooling system and either a 4,000mAh or 3,790mAh battery, depending on the rumor. The secondary screen might also switch to an IPS panel instead of OLED.

Both phones are expected to be lighter, thinner, and powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Galaxy Ring

Image: Samsung

Samsung first teased the Galaxy Ring back in January, but we still don’t know much about the company’s forthcoming smart ring.

We do know that it’ll be packed with sensors to track health data like heart rate, movement, and sleep. It’s expected to cost around $300 or $350 and launch in August.

There are also rumors of a fitness and health subscription service to accompany the device. Hopefully, the Unpacked event will fill in the remaining details.

Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra

Image: Samsung

Samsung’s smartwatch lineup is also due for an update. While the regular Watch 7 might not see major changes, the Watch 7 Ultra looks like a much more significant departure.

Leaked renders show a larger, square device with a circular watch face and a third button that could mimic the functionality of the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action Button.

The Watch 7 Ultra might also adopt a similar proprietary band connector, which could make it incompatible with older Galaxy Watch bands.

Galaxy Buds 3

Last but not least, Samsung is expected to unveil the next generation of its true wireless earbuds.

Details are still scarce, but the Galaxy Buds 3 could include features like Bluetooth 5.3, an IPX7 water-resistance rating, Intelligent Conversation Mode, and reliable touch controls.

There’s also a rumor of a Galaxy Buds 3 Pro model with even more premium features.

The Bigger Picture

Of course, the devices themselves are only half the story. Samsung has been quick to jump on the AI bandwagon, and we can expect to see more artificial intelligence features rolled out across its product lineup.

From on-device translation to photo and video editing, Samsung is positioning its Galaxy devices as AI powerhouses. The question remains how it will differentiate itself in a crowded market.

Galaxy Unpacked event: When and where to watch it

With the Unpacked event set to take place on July 10 in Paris, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off on July 10, 2024. It will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, the Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel. You can also watch it here on KnowTechie.

The event kicks off at 9 A.M. ET / 6 A.M. PT / 2 P.M. BST—We’ll be keeping a close eye on the announcements and bringing you updates as more details spill out.

