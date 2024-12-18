Samsung’s S Pen experience could change with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung undoubtedly pioneered the foldable smartphone segment. However, its market dominance is under siege, and there are good reasons for this.

The Korean brand’s book-style foldable has stagnated in innovation for the last two generations.

While Samsung is refurbishing the same design, features, and camera sensors, some of its competitors are doing far better.

They are launching thinner foldable phones with better cameras and advanced features like wireless charging.

However, according to a recent report from ET News, Samsung is planning drastic changes for its next foldable phone, likely the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The changes include dropping the digitizer, the component that makes the S Pen work, to make the device thinner.

Samsung will prioritize Galaxy Z Fold 7’s thinness, which may result in a thicker stylus

The report hints that Samsung is “seriously considering” removing the digitizer in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, prioritizing the device’s sleekness.

Image: KnowTechie

However, without the digitizer, S Pen support will be lost. Samsung’s S Pen currently uses an input method known as EMR or Electromagnetic Resonance.

This method relies on the display generating an electric field to enable the pen’s use, which is why the stylus is so thin.

So, if Samsung wants to keep the S Pen, it needs to develop an alternative. According to the report, this method is called AES, or Active Electrostatic, and is similar to the Apple Pencil.

With AES, the power requirement goes back to the stylus. So, it will need a battery and built-in electronics.

However, the trade-off would be a thicker stylus that also needs charging. This would leave no space for a slot inside the phone.

Foldable phones have come a long way since their inception. However, Samsung is outmatched by Chinese brands in areas like design, hardware, and thickness.

For example, consider Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is the thickest book-style foldable phone on the market, but its hardware is dated and lacks outstanding features.

However, the Korean brand tried to address some of these issues with the Galaxy Z Fold SE, which skipped the digitizer, reduced the thickness to 10.6mm, had bigger screens, and had a new 200MP primary sensor.

Image: KnowTechie

Besides eliminating the S Pen, it was a success, although the device was limited to South Korea.

Now, it seems Samsung wants to pull a similar stunt with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 by introducing the AES tech. This technology will reduce the device’s thickness while keeping the S Pen support.

The only downside is that customers may need to carry the stylus separately.

However, insiders quote in the report that Samsung has yet to make a final decision, which will not happen until early next year.

Now, losing the S Pen integration might be a dealbreaker for some Galaxy fans, as the S Pen is intertwined with the identity of Samsung flagships.

However, if Samsung updates its hardware and battery life, a sleeker and lighter Samsung Galaxy Z Fold will be worth the trade-off.

What are your thoughts on this change for the next Galaxy Fold? Do you like the idea of a thinner foldable with this change? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, below, and feel free to reach us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news