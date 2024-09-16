Samsung 32″ Odyssey Neo G7 monitor: 45% off, now $599.99

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Attention gamers and screen aficionados: the Samsung 32″ Odyssey Neo G7 Gaming Monitor is now 45% off, down to $599.99 from a hefty $1,099. This deal is hot and available for a limited-time, so snag it while it lasts here.

Let’s zero in: The Odyssey Neo G7 flaunts a Quantum Mini LED screen, showcasing an impressive color spectrum that breathes life into every frame.

Its native 3840 x 2160 resolution combined with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio delivers imagery so vivid, it feels like stepping into an alternate reality.

Quantum Mini LED: exceptional color and contrast.

Smooth gaming: 144 Hz with FreeSync.

Sleek design, versatile connectivity. Check Availability

Whether for intense gaming sessions or immersive movie nights, this monitor delivers

With a luminance of 400 nits and a 144 Hz refresh rate, partnered with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, you’ll experience tear-free, buttery-smooth visuals that up the ante on any ordinary display.

Connections? You’ve got choices: DisplayPort, HDMI, plus two USB ports for all your peripheral needs.

Of course, no device is perfect. Some users have encountered slow onscreen display menus and occasional connection hiccups.

The built-in speakers also leave a bit to be desired regarding power. Nonetheless, these aren’t major drawbacks when considering the overall visual spectacle and hefty discount at play.

The Odyssey Neo G7’s design is as sleek as its name suggests. Thin bezels give it a framed-art aesthetic, while a matte display keeps glare at bay.

Measuring 37.8 x 25 x 10 inches, it demands attention without overwhelming your space. It comes bundled with a remote for easy menu navigation, adding convenience to its list of perks.

This irresistible offer won’t last long, so if you’re in the market for a next-level visual upgrade, this is your cue.

