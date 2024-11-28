Samsung officially patents rollable tablet technology

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung is exploring innovative designs for future devices. Recently surfaced patents indicate the company’s focus on tri-fold devices, foldable gaming handsets, and rollable-screen technology.

And now, a new patent has surfaced online, revealing Samsung’s plans for a rollable-screen tablet. This could mark a potential leap in portable large-screen devices.

Folks at 91mobiles managed to unearth the patent and detail it in a post.

Samsung rollable tablet display technology is in the works

The patent document, registered on November 26, 2025, includes detailed sketches and descriptions of the tablet’s key components and functionality.

The design suggests a motorized system to automatically extend hidden parts of the display in specific scenarios.

Users will be able to use a manual activation button, likely located on the device’s side, for additional control.

Image: 91Mobiles

The tablet appears noticeably thicker than current models, which could be a necessary adjustment to accommodate the rollable display mechanism.

However, the exact dimensions remain unspecified, leaving it unclear whether Samsung plans to create a compact model or a larger device akin to the Tab S10 Ultra.

The sketches show that it features a USB-C port and connectors that may allow the attachment of accessories, such as a keyboard.

With rollable screens, Samsung promises a compact design that can expand for a larger display for those who prefer portability without sacrificing screen size.

The use-case-specific auto-extension feature could improve functionality for multitasking, entertainment, or productivity, improving the user experience.

As with any patent, the existence of these plans does not guarantee production or market release.

If brought to market, such a device could redefine the tablet category and reinforce Samsung’s position as a leader in display technology.

However, it does highlight that there is space for innovation with tablets as well, and Samsung pays equal attention to them as its foldable phones.

What are your thoughts on rollable tablets? Would you like to own one? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, down below in the comments, or reach out via our Twitter or Facebook.

