Samsung patents a foldable gaming handheld device

Samsung may be exploring a new avenue with handheld gaming devices, as a recently surfaced WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) patent suggested.

This patent, highlighted by 91mobiles, reveals a unique design combining folding technology elements with handheld gaming aesthetics.

The proposed device resembles a Nintendo Switch but incorporates a Galaxy Z Flip-style hinge, enabling it to fold in half for increased portability.

Samsung foldable gaming handheld device could be in the works

The device folds in half along a central hinge, placing the screen on the interior when closed. This configuration protects the display from damage during fold.

At each end of the device are controllers reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons. When folded, the joysticks are designed to merge into the device, ensuring a compact and portable profile.

This foldable design could make the device more portable than current handheld gaming systems, such as the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

The patent showcases a design that separates from traditional gaming handhelds. Instead of a standard layout, the screen folds clamshell-style, reminiscent of Samsung’s foldable phones.

Although the patent represents a proof-of-concept rather than a production-ready device, it reflects Samsung’s interest in applying its folding technology beyond smartphones.

Despite this interesting concept, the realization of this device remains uncertain. The patent was initially filed over two years ago and registered internationally only recently.

During this time, Samsung has given minimal indication of active development in the gaming handheld market.

The closest evidence of Samsung’s interest in this domain was seen at CES Las Vegas in 2023, where it showcased a prototype called the Flex Gaming.

While the patented design hints at a bold new direction for Samsung, the company has not committed to entering the gaming handheld market.

Whether this device — or something similar — will ever go into production still remains speculative.

