Sony is working on a handheld console that will run PS5 games

It seems like Xbox isn’t the only company working on a handheld console; Sony will also release one soon.

Sony is reportedly in the initial phases of developing a new portable handheld gaming console, aiming to make PlayStation 5 games playable on the go.

Unlike the recently released PlayStation Portal, which functions as a device for streaming games from a paired PS5, this new console is rumored to be a standalone system, potentially a competitor to the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch will soon get a Sony PlayStation rival

According to Bloomberg, the device is still in its conceptual stages and may not reach the market for several years.

Sources familiar with Sony’s plans suggest that the device’s design and purpose could evolve significantly, and there is no guarantee it will ever see release.

Reports suggest the device could build upon the design of the PlayStation Portal. Initially envisioned as a standalone gaming console, the PlayStation Portal ended up as a PS5 streaming device instead.

The new portable console may revisit these original intentions, taking inspiration from systems like the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch, which have proven the viability of standalone portable gaming with remarkable hardware.

The report highlights that Sony’s plans remain highly speculative, with limited concrete details available.

Sony will likely face challenges while making the device like ensuring robust hardware design, managing development costs, and determining a strategic market launch.

Sony’s potential handheld console represents a bold opportunity to meaningfully re-enter the portable gaming market.

If executed effectively, it could redefine portable gaming for PlayStation fans and rival the success of the Nintendo Switch. However, with the project in its infancy and numerous hurdles ahead, its future remains uncertain.

We expect more details about this handheld Sony console to surface online as more developments in the device are executed in the coming days.

