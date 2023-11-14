Review Roundup: PlayStation Portal – brace for buyer’s remorse

PlayStation Portal The PlayStation Portal is a dedicated handheld streaming device that allows for remote play of PS5 games on its 8-inch screen. It is designed for in-home use with an existing PS5 and a stable Wi-Fi connection. What We Like: Exclusive PS5 Remote Play: If seamless integration with your PS5 for remote gaming is a priority, the Portal offers a specialized solution.

Priced at a cool $199.99 and hitting the shelves on November 15th, the PlayStation Portal device is like the middle child that can’t decide whether it wants to be a gadget or a gizmo.

It streams games from your home PS5 via Wi-Fi, but don’t expect it to do anything else—no cloud streaming like Nvidia’s Geforce Now or even Sony’s own PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, and it certainly won’t run anything locally (sorry, no YouTube binge-watching or Netflix chill sessions).

The Portal is, in essence, an eight-inch LCD squished between two halves of a DualSense controller. It’s got a 1080p resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi 5 support, and a 4,370mAh battery that charges via USB-C.

It also boasts top-firing stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and compatibility with Sony’s new PlayStation Link-enabled headphones for that sweet, sweet, lossless audio. But Bluetooth? That’s a no-go.

When it comes to handling, it’s as if you’ve taken a DualSense, snapped it in half, and slapped a screen in the center.

The build quality is solid, though, and it’s not too heavy at around 530 grams—heavier than a Nintendo Switch OLED but lighter than the beefy Steam Deck. Plus, it’s got those large grips for comfort during those marathon gaming sessions.

Now, about the gaming experience—games like “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2” are teetering on the brink of playability due to the Portal’s latency, but they’re still in the realm of enjoyment.

The built-in haptics and adaptive triggers of the DualSense are present, which is a nice touch. However, keep in mind that even the pricier DualSense Edge is prone to stick drift, and the Portal is no different.

The real kicker? This device seems to be tailored for the PlayStation faithful who want a straightforward, dedicated streaming solution within their homes.

Whether it’s worth the $200 price tag for a single-use accessory to your already pricey console, especially when there are other options out there, is something to ponder.

As for the reception, The Verge’s Antonio G. Di Benedetto has given us a glimpse into the Portal’s capabilities, though it’s clear there’s still some head-scratching over its purpose.

It’s familiar territory for those who’ve played with Remote Play before, but whether the Portal offers enough to justify its existence remains to be seen.

Kotaku has their hands on the device, and they’re giving it a nod for its sleek design and quality display, but they’re quick to point out that you’d better be cozy with your Wi-Fi router if you want a smooth experience.

The closer, the better because any physical distance is like kryptonite to this gadget, introducing a pesky lag that could turn your gaming session into a test of patience.

On the flip side, Polygon isn’t mincing words. They’ve labeled the Portal as a peculiar piece of kit for an exceedingly specific audience. Sure, it’s got comfort and performance under the right conditions, but that $200 price tag?

Polygon questions the added value when you can just pair a DualSense with a less expensive device and achieve similar results. Their verdict: unless you’re a die-hard Remote Play enthusiast, the Portal might just be a fancy paperweight.

And then there’s Reddit. Redditors are poking fun at the Portal’s subtle marketing, suggesting that Sony could do a better job at highlighting the need for a PS5 and a solid Wi-Fi connection right on the box.

It seems that some users might be in for a surprise if they’re not fully clued into the Portal’s requirements.

So, what’s the consensus?

If you’ve got a PS5 glued to your hip and your home is blanketed in top-tier Wi-Fi, the PlayStation Portal could be your new best friend.

But for the average Joe who’s already got a bunch of Remote Play options, this might not be the golden ticket Sony is hoping for. Whether it’s a stroke of genius or a swing and a miss, the Portal is stirring up plenty of conversation in the gaming world.

And there you have it, folks—the PlayStation Portal in all its glory. Is it the streamlined gaming solution for your home, or just another piece of tech to pile onto the ‘why did I buy this?’ pile?

