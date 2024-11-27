Samsung refreshes the Galaxy Wearable app with a new design

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung has introduced a few noticeable improvements to the Galaxy Wearable app’s UI.

However, it appears that Samsung did not redesign the entire UI, as only certain areas of the app have been updated with a new look.

Folks over at SamMobile first spotted these UI changes and detailed them in a post. Let’s check out everything new with the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app’s updated UI.

Samsung Galaxy Wearable app gets a UI update

One of the most noticeable updates in the UI is on the home page, where the Watch preview has become larger and more prominent, now including detailed button layouts specific to the connected Galaxy Watch model.

Additionally, the arrangement of buttons for features such as Watch Faces, Apps screen, Tiles, and Quick Panel has been streamlined.

These buttons, which were previously displayed in a two-by-two square layout, now appear in a single horizontal line for a cleaner look.

Many of the icons on this page have also been recolored, improving visual aesthetics.

The app’s navigation system has also been updated. The old hamburger menu, which was used to display a list of connected devices, has been replaced by a floating button located at the bottom of the screen.

Image: Sam Mobile

This new button allows users to view or hide their connected devices with a simple tap, maintaining accessibility while modernizing the interface.

Changes extend to the Watch Faces page as well, where the “Manage” text has been replaced with a new button, and the pill-shaped “Customize” button now features a darker and chunkier design.

Additionally, Samsung has introduced more categories for organizing watch faces, complemented by a darker gray background for a sleeker appearance.

Interestingly, other sections, such as the Apps screen, Tiles, and Quick Panel pages, remain untouched and retain their older design elements.

This suggests that Samsung might be planning further updates in the future to align these areas with the new visual style.

For now, the redesign offers a mix of modernized features alongside fragments of the previous interface.

