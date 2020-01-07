Samsung unveiled a smart tennis ball that is actually a robot pet photographer…thing

CES brings with it plenty of silly tech gadgets, but it seems Samsung continues to try to top itself this year, with the company now introducing a new smart assistant/pet.

Instead of going the normal robot pet route however, Samsung has decided that this yellow tennis ball thing is the way to go about it.

Samsung’s Ballie is kinda awesome and kinda gimmicky

Call Ballie (kill me), it is a smart device that can roll around and turn on your TV, open your smart blinds, and can even work in conjunction with a smart vacuum to detect and clean spills. It will also follow you around and take pictures of you – because if there is a flattering angle, it is definitely the classic upskirt.

It is also noted that it can be used as a fitness assistant, but I’ll be damned if I’m going to chase this thing around the house.

All jokes aside, there may be a place for this in your smart house and your web of Internet of Things things, but for me, I just don’t get it.

What do you think? Is this something you’d like in your house? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

