Save $200 off one of the best gaming monitors for Prime Day

Prime Day doesn’t always mean you must go to Amazon for the best deals. This superb gaming monitor from Alienware is $200 off its usual price and doesn’t need a Prime membership to get it.

The Alienware AW3423DWF is one of only a small handful of QD-OLED gaming monitors on the market. It has a 3440×1440 resolution, making it wider than normal gaming monitors for a more immersive experience.

It’s actually a Samsung panel used in the G85B gaming monitor, which costs significantly more. The QD-OLED panel is brighter than traditional OLED, while still making colors that pop off the screen.

We’ve used this panel in another Alienware monitor and loved our time with it. The deep black levels make adventure or dark games like Elden Ring come alive without the distracting greys that IPS panels produce.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

Save $200 off the normal price Alienware 34" QD-OLED Ultrawide Gaming Monitor $799.99 Save $200 off the usual price of this superb gaming monitor from Alienware. It's got a QD-OLED panel which uses an entirely blue LED emissive layer with green and red quantum dots patterned on top to make colors that really pop. What We Like: QD-OLED panel for accurate colors, fast response time, and near-infinite contrast levels

Self-emissive panel can turn off individual pixels for true black levels

FreeSync Premium Pro and 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming Check Availability See at Dell KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The other thing this panel has going for it is high color accuracy, that’s factory-calibrated before shipping. It also supports HDR True Black 400, and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

That’s going to make any games you play on it look amazing, with lifelike colors (including skin tones), and smooth animations thanks to the 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate.

This monitor nearly has the resolution of a 4K 16:9 monitor, so you’ll want a fairly hefty graphics card to drive it. Something like an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT would be perfect.

Again, the best part of this deal isn’t the $200 savings or the QD-OLED panel with a high refresh rate. It’s that you don’t need any subscriptions or memberships to take advantage of it.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

But with pricing this low, it won’t last for long, so go check it out while you still can.

Save $200 off the normal price Alienware 34" QD-OLED Ultrawide Gaming Monitor $799.99 Save $200 off the usual price of this superb gaming monitor from Alienware. It's got a QD-OLED panel which uses an entirely blue LED emissive layer with green and red quantum dots patterned on top to make colors that really pop. Check Availability See at Dell KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news