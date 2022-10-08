Save up to $170 in GEEKOM’s 19th-anniversary sale event

As part of activities to mark its 19th anniversary, mini PC giant GEEKOM is running a huge sale that offers up to $170 discounts on various products across its site.

The sale will kick off on October 8, 2022, and runs through October 31, 2022. Here are all the items up for grabs in GEEKOM’s anniversary sale.

Save $40 on the GEEKOM Mini IT8

Image: KnowTechie

The GEEKOM Mini IT8 is a small but powerful box of PC goodness. This super portable powerhouse is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with an Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655.

Quad-core and 8-thread, the GEEKOM Mini IT8 can reach a maximum turbo frequency of 3.80 GHz.

It comes with Windows 11 Pro (with support for Linux), Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a smart, quiet fan. It’s now $40 cheaper.

It has a Kingston dual channel DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 32GB) and an M.2 2280 PCIe SATA SSD (expandable up to 1TB). It’s available in 8GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variants.

You can also add a 2.5-inch SATA HDD of up to 2TB. It is customizable and supports up to four 4K displays for improved multitasking. Use promo code ARIT8i5 to get $40 off the GEEKOM Mini IT8.

Pay $30 Less for the GEEKOM Mini IT8 SE-I3

Image: GEEKOM

The GEEKOM Mini IT8 SE-13 is also on sale for $30 less if you use promo code ARIT8i3 during checkout.

Powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, the GEEKOM Mini IT8 SE-i3 also features the same Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 card and M.2 2280 PCIe SATA SSD as the GEEKOM Mini IT8.

It’s equally preloaded with Windows 11 Pro and supports Linux. It is only 4 inches square and supports up to four 4K display setups.

The GEEKOM Mini IT8 SE-i3 is dual-core with 4 threads and can reach a maximum turbo frequency of 3.60 GHz. It is only available in 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD and has a metal inner frame, and weighs 570g.

It can comfortably handle popular resource-heavy apps such as VS Code, Zoom, Microsoft Office, and Photoshop.

It can easily fit into your backpack for use in multiple locations. Grab it for $269 only while you can.

The GEEKOM MiniAir is now $209

Image: GEEKOM

Usually $229, you can now grab the GEEKOM MiniAir for $209, that’s if you place your order between October 8 and October 31, 2022.

The MiniAir has an 11th Gen Intel N5095 quad-core 4-thread processor that is 1.5 times faster than its predecessor.

It also features dual-channel DDR4 RAM (expandable to 32GB) and an M2. 2280 SSD storage which is expandable to 1TB. It is ultra-portable and can even fit inside your pocket.

It comes with Windows 11 Pro, supports UHD graphics, and two 4k displays. Available in 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, the GEEKOM MiniAir also has dual Wi-Fi band support.

It excels in CPU benchmark tests and can hold its own against the competition.

Moreover, it’s also compatible with Linux, Android x86, Ubuntu, and FydeOS and can handle CPU-intensive apps like Adobe Audition, Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Microsoft Office, among others.

Save $20 on the GEEKOM MiniAir PC with code ARAIR11.

GEEKOM Mini IT11 i5 is now $30 less

Image: GEEKOM

The GEEKOM Mini IT11 i5 is the real deal for gamers. Whether you’re a hardcore or occasional gamer, you’ll find this $30 cheaper gaming mini PC is game-enough.

The GEEKOM Mini IT11 i5 packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with switchable GPUs and Intel Iris Xe graphics for buttery smooth and immersive 1080p 60fps gaming. It also comes with comprehensive I/O ports, including two USB4 ports.

The GEEKOM Mini IT11 i5 is quad-core, 8-thread, and capable of reaching maximum turbo frequencies of 4.20 to 4.70 GHz. It has a massive 16GB RAM (expandable up to 64GB) and 512GB of SSD storage (expandable up to 2TB).

It also comes with Intel Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology with 5G support. Enjoy truly immersive experiences with the GEEKOM Mini IT11 i5 for $619 when you checkout with code ARIT11.

Save $30 on the GEEKOM Mini IT11 i7

Image: GEEKOM

The GEEKOM Mini IT11 i7 shares much in common with the GEEKOM Mini IT11 i5 and is also on sale for $30 less.

However, you’ll enjoy superior performance with the latter thanks to its more advanced Intel Core i7 CPU, which offers more L3 cache size, faster single-core performance, and higher turbo boost frequency.

This can prove to be a game changer in gaming and intensive use.

For $619 only, you’ll get the GEEKOM Mini IT11 i7 which comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with switchable GPUs and Intel Iris Xe graphics for next-level 1080p 60fps gaming.

It also has comprehensive I/O ports with USB4 ports for extra connectivity. Its 4-core, 8-thread processor can reach a turbo frequency of 5.00 GHz.

You’ll also get 16GB RAM (expandable up to 64GB) and 512GB of SSD (expandable up to 2TB), Intel Bluetooth 5.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology with 5G support. Use code ARIT11 at checkout.

GEEKOM MiniAir 11 with exclusive gift accessories at $30 off

Image: GEEKOM

The GEEKOM MiniAir 11 With Exclusive Gift Accessories can be yours for $249 only. It comes with an 11th Gen Intel Celeron N5095 processor, an Intel UHD Graphics 605 card, and supports two 4k displays.

It has dual-channel 8GB DDR4 RAM (expandable to 32GB) and an expandable 256GB SSD storage. It comes with Windows 11 Pro and is compatible with Linux, Android x86, Ubuntu, and FydeOS.

It has exclusive accessories such as special edition packaging and a custom-designed top layer made from intricate patterns.

You’ll also be getting the iconic hand-painted GEEKOM Geagle Mascot and a customized GEEKOM mouse pad with an ergonomic wrist rest support to prevent or relieve stress from prolonged use.

What’s more, you can get the GEEKOM Mini Air 11 and all these accessories for only $249, if you hurry up and checkout with code ARSPAIR11.

Keep in mind, this is the tip of the iceberg. More deals can be found on the website. For more, check out the sales page here: GEEKOM’s 19th anniversary sale.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.