Social apps feast on your phone’s battery life, but one is the worst

Everyone online knows that social media is the eventual downfall of man. It’s just a normal part of life and understanding how the world works. But did you know that social media may also be killing your phone?

Is Snapchat the reason your phone doesn’t have a charge?

Your iPhone’s battery is sitting at 50%, and it’s barely lunchtime. So by the time you get home from work, you have to plug it up to get through the evening.

According to Alvin Wei, co-founder and CMO of SEOAnt, Snapchat is the biggest reason for your phone’s battery draining.

Snap into a slim battery life

Snapchat, that energy hog, may take up to 45% of your battery on its own if you’re an avid user. Moreover, since it constantly wants to know your location, it’s even draining you when you aren’t looking for the perfect filter.

It’s no mystery that social media is hard on your phone. So the website pCloud ran some tests back in 2021 to find out precisely what eats your battery. They based the analysis on three points of interest.

pCloud made a handy infographic that breaks down all the worst offenders below

They found what applications each app uses, such as the camera or location, how much battery it uses based on the applications, and if “dark mode” was available.

Surprise, surprise!

The list was full of social media and dating apps. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn peppered the top 20.

Dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Grindr joined them. But Fitbit is the app that topped the list. That’ll teach you to stay healthy.

The most demanding apps on your phone battery

Rank App Battery & Memory Usage 1 Fitbit 92% 2 Verizon 92% 3 Skype 87% 4 Uber 87% 5 BIGO LIVE 82% 6 Facebook 82% 7 Airbnb 82% 8 Instagram 79% 9 Amazon 77% 10 Booking.com 77% 11 Bumble 77% 12 Snapchat 77% 13 Telegram 77% 14 Tinder 77% 15 WhatsApp 77% 16 YouTube 77% 17 Zoom 77% 18 Grindr 72% 19 Likke 72% 20 LinkedIn 72% 21 Microsoft Teams 72% 22 Ryanair 72% 23 Bet365 72% 24 Lyft 72% 25 Twitter 69% 26 Amazon Music 67% 27 Depop 67% 28 My McDonald’s 67% 29 Reddit 67% 30 Shazam 67% 31 Shein 67% 32 Spotify 67% 33 Zara 67% 34 Misguided 67% 35 United Airlines 67% 36 Yelp 67% 37 Pinterest 64% 38 Amazon Prime 62% 39 Houseparty 62% 40 Netflix 62% 41 TikTok 62% 42 PayPal 62% 43 ASOS 56% 44 Duolingo 56% 45 Klarna 56% 46 Signal 56% 47 Slack 56% 48 SoundCloud 56% 49 Trainline 56% 50 Uber Eats 56%

These results are now a couple of years old. This means that some of those stats likely have changed a bit here and there.

But, the fact that you can now play multiplayer games during Facebook Messenger video calls, I doubt it changed much.

It’s ok to remove social media from another aspect of your life, go outside, and touch the grass for a little while. Your phone (and your mental health) might thank you later.

Plus, you have to make room for more social media coming out soon, such as Bluesky.

