Sony is running a huge Amazon sale on headphones and earbuds
A wide selection of Sony headphones are currently available in a huge Amazon sale at all-time low prices.
Sony makes some of the best headphones and earbuds on the planet. And if you’re looking to try them, Amazon is hosting a massive sale on various options with discounts up to 55% off.
So, what’s up for grabs? A whole lot. At a glance, we counted roughly 15 different types of headphones and earbuds on the sales page here. Here are some of our favorite options up for grabs:
- Sony Wireless in-Ear Headset/Headphones with Mic: $18 (usually $40)
- Sony WI-XB400 Wireless In-Ear Extra Bass: $28 (44% off)
- Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds: $68 (44% off)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones: $248 (usually $280)
- Sony Wireless Headphones WH-CH510: $38 (37% off)
Keep in mind that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Amazon still has a bunch of other options available in the sale. For the complete list, visit the deals page here.
If you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones and earbuds or need to stock up on a backup pair, these deals are ripe for the picking. Click the button below for more info.
