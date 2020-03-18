Sony has some big plans today for the upcoming PlayStation 5. After Microsoft lifted the veil on its new Xbox Series X earlier this week, Sony figured they should get their time in the sun too. Today, the company plans to take the cover off its new PlayStation 5, and they’ll be live streaming the event to an audience worldwide.

The event kicks off at 9 AM PT, 12 PM ET, 4 PM GMT. You can watch it via this link, or keeping your browser tuned to this page here on KnowTechie as we’ll be live streaming the event here in this post. Video of the event will be livestreamed above. But again, clicking this link will get you there too.

There’s been a lot of speculation on what Sony has in store for the new PlayStation 5, but after countless leaks and rumors, we’ll officially find out what we should expect from the next-gen console. If you need to catch up on all the rumors and leaks, read this, this, this, and this. That should get you all caught up.

Your best bet tho is watching the live stream for all the official news. Remember, the stream kicks off at 9 AM PT, 12 PM ET. We’ll offer a roundup of all the news Sony announced today so be sure to check back.

