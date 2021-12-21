Starlink’s internet speeds are dropping as more people join the service

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service has been making waves over the last couple of years, but its download speeds aren’t looking so hot right now. A new study reveals that Starlink’s speed actually decreased to around 87 Mbps during Q3 of 2021.

A recent study from Ookla, the website known for speed testing internet providers, took a look at various satellite internet providers operating in the United States. The study revealed that Starlink’s speeds went down a full 10 Mbps from its high of 97 Mbps in Q2 of this year.

Ookla speculates that the reason for this decrease in bandwidth from Starlink is most likely due to an increase in users. The service is boasting around 140,000 customers now, up exponentially from the 100,000 customers that were using the service in August.

Image: Ookla

But when it comes to satellite internet providers, Starlink is still miles ahead of the competition. The study also looked at two of Starlink’s competitors, HughesNet and Viasat, and found that their speeds paled in comparison, hovering under 20 Mbps in Q3.

And there’s probably no need to worry about Starlink’s recent dip in speed. The company has more than 1,700 satellites orbiting the earth right now, but it plans to expand to around 30,000 total with its new Gen2 satellites.

I think it’s pretty safe to say that Starlink is going to continue to be the best option for high-speed internet in rural areas without fixed broadband options. Barring some sort of catastrophe for the company, the plans that are currently in place should help serve high-speed internet to places where it was never possible before.

