Fallout TV series boosts game popularity on Steam Deck
Amazon's Fallout TV series boosted multiple Fallout games into Steam Deck's top played games of April 2024
The effect of Amazon’s Fallout TV series can’t be understated, introducing the world from the game series to new audiences. It’s no surprise that
While it couldn’t beat Stardew Valley to the top spot, Fallout 4 was comfortably the second most played game on
Likely a mix of new and returning players, this list shows the power of a well-done TV or movie tie-in to a video game world.
Even the lackluster Halo TV series set a Paramount+ premiere viewing record and likely gave Halo: Infinite and other titles a boost in players.
Whoa, how is it May already?! Below are the top played games of April 2024 on—
Steam Deck, sorted by playtime. What have you been playing? pic.twitter.com/NQ6FXqe1Fn Steam Deck(@OnDeck) May 1, 2024
And for once, I found myself as part of the statistics. See, while I love the world of Fallout, Bethesda’s RPG games sometimes feel like a chore, scrounging for every little resource in the wasteland.
I’ve labored through Fallout 3 and all its expansion packs, played the factions against each other in Fallout: New Vegas, and tried to love Fallout 76. But I’ve never clicked with Fallout 4 until I started a new playthrough on the
The sparse landscape of the wasteland around Boston is perfect for the smaller, low-resolution screen of the
And it plays well, with a solid 60 frames-per-second in almost every area I’ve visited. That might change later as I get into the downtown area, but it’s an impressive feat on the handheld gaming console.
The other thing that makes the Fallout series perfect for the
This was fixed in later Fallout titles, but it still runs better at 60fps, in my experience.
Sure, Fallout 4 is nearly a decade old, but did any of us think it would run on a portable gaming console back then? The
If you excuse me, I’m returning to the wasteland to clear off some of my gaming backlog.
