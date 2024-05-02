Fallout TV series boosts game popularity on Steam Deck

The effect of Amazon’s Fallout TV series can’t be understated, introducing the world from the game series to new audiences. It’s no surprise that Steam Deck users have four Fallout games in their top 20 most played games of April.

While it couldn’t beat Stardew Valley to the top spot, Fallout 4 was comfortably the second most played game on Steam Deck in April. Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 76, and Fallout 3 – Game of the Year Edition all found spots as well.

Likely a mix of new and returning players, this list shows the power of a well-done TV or movie tie-in to a video game world.

Even the lackluster Halo TV series set a Paramount+ premiere viewing record and likely gave Halo: Infinite and other titles a boost in players.

And for once, I found myself as part of the statistics. See, while I love the world of Fallout, Bethesda’s RPG games sometimes feel like a chore, scrounging for every little resource in the wasteland.

I’ve labored through Fallout 3 and all its expansion packs, played the factions against each other in Fallout: New Vegas, and tried to love Fallout 76. But I’ve never clicked with Fallout 4 until I started a new playthrough on the Steam Deck .

The sparse landscape of the wasteland around Boston is perfect for the smaller, low-resolution screen of the Steam Deck . I no longer wish to mod the game for better graphics, and I have yet to encounter a game-breaking bug.

And it plays well, with a solid 60 frames-per-second in almost every area I’ve visited. That might change later as I get into the downtown area, but it’s an impressive feat on the handheld gaming console.

The other thing that makes the Fallout series perfect for the Steam Deck is that the Gamebryo engine used for Fallout 3 ties its in-game physics to frame rate, so going over 60fps has wide-ranging effects.

This was fixed in later Fallout titles, but it still runs better at 60fps, in my experience.

Sure, Fallout 4 is nearly a decade old, but did any of us think it would run on a portable gaming console back then? The Steam Deck has brought interest back to old titles while also showcasing new (and admittedly great) games like Balatro.

If you excuse me, I’m returning to the wasteland to clear off some of my gaming backlog.

