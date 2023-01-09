Steam hits 10 million concurrent gamers for the first time

Valve’s popular PC gaming platform, Steam, just hit an impressive milestone, with over 10 million gamers playing games at the same time.

The platform reached this new milestone over the weekend. SteamDB shared a tweet Saturday, recording 10,082,055 players playing games simultaneously.

The number went even higher on Sunday, reaching 10,284,568 players.

Additionally, it reached a new peak of over 33 million players logged in, but not necessarily in-game, to the platform.

Steam has reached 10 million concurrent in-game players for the first time, as well as 32 million concurrently online users today.https://t.co/D6WDHbz0B4 pic.twitter.com/rbRabSCLye — SteamDB (@SteamDB) January 7, 2023

Like many online activities, PC gaming gained tons of popularity in 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic. Steam benefitted from that increase, racking up concurrent gamers rapidly.

Last year, the platform reached yet another record during the holiday season. January of 2022 saw Steam’s concurrent users reach up to 28 million.

Since its inception in 2003, Steam has grown to house thousands of games on PC. From indie titles by first-time developers to AAA games with multimillion-dollar budgets, you can find it all on Steam.

Image: KnowTechie

This explains why the platform continues to grow even after 20 years in the PC game distribution field.

There’s a wide variety of gamers out there, but I’m certain that any gamer can find something to play on Steam.

The Steam Deck was also likely a driver of increased usage for Steam. The company’s handheld gaming PC launched last year and lets gamers bring their Steam library on the go.

Its successful launch likely helped to attribute to concurrent user records.

Steam’s been breaking its user records yearly for a while, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. As gaming continues to grow, so will its most established PC gaming distributor.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: