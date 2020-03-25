Tech Hangover: Jeff Bezos’ rich ass is asking the public for money for Amazon’s relief fund

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

This is comical. This man can literally pay all of his employees out of his own pocket and it would still be chump change to him. Seriously, eat the rich.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos faces backlash after publicising a relief fund the public can donate to for his contract employees working during the Covid-19 pandemic. – The Independent

This app is pretty genius actually. It basically identifies people who have been within 2m of coronavirus patients for at least 30 minutes, using wireless Bluetooth technology.

In a move to help the international community combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Government will be making the software for its contact-tracing application TraceTogether, which has already been installed by more than 620,000 people, freely available to developers around the world. – StraitsTimes

See, they’re just like any company. But the difference here is that it’s really affecting the company. If they their platform goes down due to an outage, they lose out on a bunch of money. Like, a whole lot.

Skyrocketing traffic and a crush of new users are now stressing Facebook’s systems just as its 45,000 employees are dealing with working remotely for the first time. The company is also trying to keep its users’ data secure while employees who sift through posts to moderate content do so from home. – New York Times

This is such a shitty move by Apple I don’t even know what to say.

As highlighted in a new report from Bloomberg, Apple’s current rules prevent makers of game streaming services to get an app on the App Store. The rules disallow an app from acting as a game repository that can contain content from other publishers. – 9to5Mac via Bloomberg

This is Huawei’s first phone that doesn’t come shipped with Google apps and services. Judging from the review, the phone is one of the best out there, but you the software that backs it up is lame.

Huawei is about to announce its latest flagship phones, the P40 series, but they won’t be able to run Google apps. Does that mean you shouldn’t even consider it? We spent time with the Mate 30 Pro to find out. – The Verge

