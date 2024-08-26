Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Quick Answer: Telegram doesn’t fully protect your messages by default. In regular chats, but if you use its ‘Secret Chats’ feature, your messages are truly private and encrypted from start to finish.

Privacy is a hot topic, especially when it comes to messaging apps. With so many options available, you might wonder: Is Telegram a truly encrypted messaging app?

This discussion has gained even more urgency with the recent news of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s arrest by French authorities over issues related to content moderation.

While the implications of such legal actions are troubling, my focus here is on a pervasive mischaracterization of Telegram itself—namely, its classification as an “encrypted messaging app.”

Let’s dive into the details and uncover the truth.

What is Encryption?

Before we talk about Telegram, let’s look at encryption. Encryption is a way to turn your data into a code so that others can’t see it.

When it comes to messaging apps, this means only you and the person you’re chatting with can read what you say.

How does Telegram handle encryption?

Telegram uses a mix of encryption methods, but here’s where it gets a bit tricky:

1. Client-Server Encryption

For regular chats on Telegram, the app employs client-server encryption. This means that messages are encrypted while in transit between your device and Telegram’s servers.

However, this method allows Telegram to access the content of your messages since they are decrypted on their servers. Therefore, if privacy is your primary concern, this isn’t ideal.

Image: KnowTechie

2. Secret Chats

To offer more privacy, Telegram provides a feature called Secret Chats, which uses end-to-end encryption. This means that only you and the person you’re chatting with can read the messages—not even Telegram can access them.

But here’s the catch: Secret Chats must be manually activated for each conversation and are not available for group chats. If you don’t turn on this feature, your messages won’t be fully private.

Diving Into the Technical Details Telegram’s Secret Chats uses a special system called MTProto 2.0. This system needs both users to be online at the same time to agree on a secure key, which makes things a bit more complicated. While there are security features to prevent certain types of attacks, experts in cryptography have concerns about how well it all works together. Even if the technology is good, it doesn’t matter if users don’t know how to use it properly.. Show More Show Less

What’s the verdict?

So, is Telegram a truly encrypted messaging app?

Short Answer: It depends.

For Regular Chats: No, because client-server encryption means Telegram can access your messages.

For Secret Chats: Yes, but you have to actively choose to start a Secret Chat to apply end-to-end encryption.

What should you do?

If you’re looking for maximum privacy on Telegram, follow these tips:

Always use Secret Chats for sensitive conversations.

Be cautious about sharing personal information in regular chats.

Consider using additional privacy tools like a VPN to protect your online activity further.

While Telegram offers some features that enhance privacy, it’s crucial to understand how its encryption works.

Telegram has been playing this game for a while now (even publicly denouncing its competitors). They talk a big game, and that’s perfectly fine, but you also have to back it up, and your users need to know what the platform offers and what it doesn’t out of the box.

So yeah, it’s important to take a closer look at how platforms like Telegram describe themselves. Calling it an “encrypted messaging app” makes the user experience and security sound simpler than they really are.

If Telegram wants to be seen as a secure platform, it needs to improve its encryption features and make them easier to use.

Understanding what Telegram can and cannot do will help users make better choices about their communication tools. Ultimately, being open about security features and usability will build a stronger trust between platforms and their users.

What is the moral of the story? If you want true end-to-end encryption on Telegram, make sure to use Secret Chats for your private conversations.

What are your thoughts on Telegram’s encryption methods and privacy features? Do you feel secure using the app for sensitive conversations, or are you concerned about its client-server encryption? We’d love to hear your perspective!

