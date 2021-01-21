This app brings 15 messaging apps to one platform, even iMessage (but maybe not for long)

Love using online messaging but hate needing to keep multiple apps open? Well, maybe you should check out Beeper, which promises a world free of the constraints of needing 15 different chat apps open, including Apple’s iMessage.

The $10-a-month app lets you use all of the world’s most popular messaging services from one slick interface, like Signal, Telegram, Slack, Twitter, Discord, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger. You can search across all of the messaging apps you are signed in to, and you end up with a unified inbox, so you don’t even need to flick between tabs inside the app. It even lets you use iMessage on non-Apple devices via “some trickery.”

New app alert: I've been working on Beeper for a while and today we're launching! It's a single app to chat on iMessage, WhatsApp, and 13 other networks. Been using it as my default chat client for the last 2 years and there is NO going back. Check it out https://t.co/vjAtnYvdhSpic.twitter.com/rJ39rPFixb — Eric Migicovsky (@ericmigi) January 20, 2021

The “trickery” in question? Beeper uses an always-on Apple device to work as a bridge between iMessage and wherever you have Beeper installed. If you have a Mac that’s always online, that’s the easiest way. If not, Beeper will send you a “Jailbroken iPhone with the Beeper app installed.” Yes, a literal iPhone, which currently is an iPhone 4s to serve as a bridge.

There’s no telling how long this workaround will be viable, as Apple traditionally frowns on tools that circumvent their security protocols. The Beeper app has been in some form of beta testing for the last two years, and anyone who wants to use it will have to fill in a form and then wait for an invite.

