The best crowdfunding campaigns to check out in October 2021

Crowdfunding is a really cool way for innovative products to see the light of day, without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies. It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and even campaigns for social good.

With all of those campaigns competing for your attention, it can be tricky to find ones based on your interests. Let KnowTechie do all the hard work for you with our picks of the crop for October.

Check out these 11 awesome crowdfunding campaigns this month

So… with how many crowdfunding campaigns there are out there, how do you choose what to back? Well, I use a combination of checking out their campaign page, looking to see if any of the comments on their prior campaigns show dissatisfied backers, and also companies I’ve already had successful pledge fulfillment from.

I also tend to stick to gadget areas that I know a bit about, like photography, cooking, maker tools, and writing implements. That way, I can judge if the campaign’s aspirations are within reach or not, which adds to my decisions. I’m also picking campaigns with some time left to run, as it’s no fun finding out about cool campaigns after they’ve finished.

So, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns I’ve found worthy of attention in October:

BBalance

Would you use your bathroom scale more if it didn’t look like a scale? That’s the question BBalance wants to answer with its smart bath mat. By stepping on the mat daily, it builds up a picture of your body’s weight, composition, and even balance. It can measure between 10kg and 200kg and even track your kid’s foot size because we all know how hard it is to accurately measure that normally. All of your data lives securely in the app until you want to view it, so there’s no daily stress if you only want to know your weekly progress towards your goals, even if you measure daily.

Splay expandable display and pico projector

Want a portable, second screen for your laptop that you’re not worried about breaking in your bag? Splay uses a pico projector to rear-project onto a 24.5-inch screen, so you get a second display without fragility. You can also use the 1080p projector to throw up an 80-inch screen on the wall whenever you want to present your work to others. It’s got auto keystone correction, can last four hours on one charge from the internal battery and connects to anything via HDMI.

Barbechef

The weather is starting to turn now, and that means the end of grilling season. Or is it? Move the grill indoors with this smokeless, infrared indoor grill from Barbechef. Get that same chargrilled flavor from the comfort of your countertops on meats, veggies, and anything else you feel like grilling. It’s also got rotisserie and skewer attachments, so you can get your favorite ways to prepare meat, all by plugging in the grill.

So Pro smart ring

We all want to put our devices down more often, and the So Pro smart ring might just help you do that. Leave your phone on the charger or stand, and use the So Pro ring to scroll through your feeds, ebooks, or even take selfies without having to touch your phone. You can even use it as a presenter for that next big presentation at work.

Pupsule

Man’s best friend is always your best friend until it’s time for poop scooping. There’s just no elegant way to clean up after your favorite furry friend, until now. Pupsule grabs their business for you, then holds it inside the capsule until you’re next to the poop bin and can dispose of it without getting your fingers anywhere near that stinky package. Oh, and it’s got its own bag dispenser inside, so no more “oh shit” moments when you realize that you don’t have a piece of plastic in your pocket.

Rolley+ by Scooterson

Ever thought the current crop of escooters isn’t cool enough? What about if I told you there was an escooter with extra fat tires, so you can cruise your way down the block, the beach, or pretty much everything in between? Rolley+ has a 30-mile range, a 20 MPH top speed, a swappable battery so you can lug another 30 miles range with you, and automatic headlights to stay safe if you find the light fading faster than you are. It’s also got anti-theft features, GPS to track it, and you can use Face ID or fingerprint sensors to lock and unlock it to ride off into the sunset.

Unagi Model Eleven

Think escooters all have bone-crushing rides? Check out this dual-suspension, dual-motor scooter from Unagi, the Model Eleven. It’s designed by famed industrial designer Yves Behar and features long carbon fiber construction to make it one of the lightest full-suspension scooters on the market. Both motors are rated at 500W, and it has puncture-proof tires, removable batteries, and a ton of smarts.

Yes, this scooter has an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that can rival some of those on production cars. It knows if you’re coming to a stoplight, stop sign, person, car, or another inanimate object, and will signal the rider to stop. Oh, and it has turn-by-turn navigation. How’s that for the daily commute.

Haxson smart airfan

Want a kid-safe, smart fan that also purifies the air you breathe? Of course you do, and now you can have it with the Haxson smart fan. It’s not just using HEPA-rated filters, though, as the fan has UV-C to keep the filter from getting nasty. It also features a heater, Alexa support, a light, a Bluetooth speaker, and an alarm. It’ll basically replace everything you keep on your bedside table while keeping your sleep undisturbed by dirty air.

MyPetGo

Keep track of your family pets with MyPetGo, which adds worldwide tracking, measures your pet’s vital signs, while also tracking their activity so you know if they’re getting enough exercise. Get notifications if they stray outside of your yard, and see exactly which direction to go to retrieve them with the inbuilt ‘radar’ tracking. You’ll even see heatmaps of where your pet loves to be the most, so you can adjust where their bed is or spend more time around them when they’re lounging in their favorite spots.

Bodo modular charging station

Bodo gives all of your devices a home to charge on your desk, without taking up all of your desk space. Snap on the chargers you need for your devices onto the power board, and then decide if you want other accessories like a ring light to help you put your best face forward in those never-ending Zoom meetings. Choose from the essential set, or build out your Bodo to include things like an adjustable stand to get your devices to whatever height you want them at.

MOFT smart desk mat

If you want a mobile workstation that can keep all of your devices organized while being stylish enough to keep out when company comes over, check out MOFT’s latest creation. It’s adjustable so you can use it as a lap desk or desk organizer, has magnetic accessories to hold your cables, Apple Watch, books, tablets, your iPhone, or memos; and has two inbuilt customizable NFC tags that you can use to shift your devices into focus mode, or any other mode you have set in popular apps like Pomodoro. Oh, and you can shift all of your devices to the same angle in seconds, keeping you in the zone while shifting your perspective.

There you have it, some of our favorite crowdfunding campaigns for October!

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.