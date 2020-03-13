The best new iOS and Android apps to download in March 2020

With so many apps being added to things like the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store each month, it’s hard to keep track of what will actually help you be more productive. Don’t worry, as the KnowTechie team has been hard at work curating the latest apps to find the gems that we think you should be installing.

That could be anything from a handy to-do list and apps that unlock more of your camera’s potential, to apps to help make sense of all the news in your feeds. Without further ado, here’s the cream of the crop from March.

Here are all the apps you should install in March

Whether you’re an Apple fan or prefer open-source Android, we’ve got you covered for what to download to stay productive in March.

NeuralCam ($4.99)

Apple might have added night mode to the iPhone 11 range, but what about the rest of you Apple users? If you’ve got an iPhone 6 or newer, check out NeuralCam, which brings night mode to all your devices. It’s also great for iPhone 11 users, as it works with all the cameras on the back. The best part? It’s now a one-time purchase, as NeuralCam has done away with its subscription model. What are you waiting for – get snapping!

iOS

Hand Washing Timer

You might have seen that washing your hands properly for 20 seconds is an important way to stay safe while the COVID-19 virus outbreak is going on. Just… how long is 20 seconds anyway? You could time it by singing “Happy Birthday” twice, but then you’d get weird looks in the bathroom. Take away that potential source of embarrassment with this handy Apple Watch app that will time your hand washing.

iOS

Covve Scan

Ever wondered what to do with that stack of scattered business cards that are living in the top drawer of your desk? I mean you could manually type them all into your contacts list, but where’s the fun in that? Let AI take over and have Covve Scan automatically add their details into your contact list at the press of a button. It’s free to test out for up to 10 business cards, then $2.99 for up to 50, and a one-time $14.99 fee for unlimited scans. Sounds worth it to me.

iOS | Google Play

Short

Sure, Apple has done a great job of making sure “there’s an app for that,” but do you want to spend 30 minutes checking multiple apps every morning? What if you could just open one, and get a few paragraphs that included everything you needed to know right now. Short is that app, and within a few seconds, you’ll know the weather and what you might need to wear, sunrise and sunset, calendar and reminders for the day, and more.

iOS

ReadMo

Android just added the ability for Google Assistant to read websites out loud to you, but what if you’re on iOS? Well, you could check out the beta version of ReadMo. It’ll generate a simplified version of any webpage, and read it out to you with a minimalistic audio player. Because it is in beta, you’ll have to install it through Testflight, which might be a turn-off for some users.

Developer’s Website

Arrive – Package Tracker

With self-quarantine being the watchword of the month, everyone’s going to be relying on online shopping even more. That means lots of tracking, and lots of websites to check. Unless you install Arrive. It’s built by Shopify and collates all your incoming packages by scanning your email to provide you with constant updates. Nifty.

iOS | Google Play

One Shade: Custom Notifications and Quick Settings

Let’s face it, with all the working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, your phone’s notifications are going to be going off constantly. Android’s normal notification tray is unwieldy when you get more than a few notifications going on. Install One Shade and unlock instant replies, grouped notifications and more.

Google Play

WiFi AR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now that you’re probably working from home this month, you might want to know where the best places to sit while using your home WiFi. WiFi AR has you covered, showing where your signal is strongest in Augmented Reality. Maybe you’re out at the mall and you need to log in for a quick check. WiFi AR can help with that, as well.

Google Play

HouseBook!

If you’ve found yourself with spare time due to reduced commutes, maybe some of that time could be used creating an inventory of your house. That’ll help with insurance claims, finding items in storage, or maybe finally cleaning out that drawer in the kitchen. Once inventoried, you can then use HouseBook! to find individual items when you need them for future use.

iOS | Google Play

Microsoft Math Solver

Here’s a cool app to take the brain-scratching out of most math problems. Snap a picture of a problem or write it on the screen and the app will walk you through how to solve it, linking to similar problems and how-to’s. Where was this in high school?

iOS | Google Play

Editors’ Recommendations: