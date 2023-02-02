The Carhartt X-1 smart vest uses AI to keep you warm

Carhartt has taken a step into the future with its workwear via the new X-1 Smart Heated Vest.

The X-1 has been created in partnership with clim8, a French company dedicated to building and designing heated clothing. The companies revealed the new X-1 in a press release earlier this week.

For starters, the X-1 is a heated work vest with Carhartt’s traditional durability and comfort. It’s designed to make working in cold temperatures more manageable. But that’s just the beginning.

The X-1 is a smart vest, so it automatically responds to changes in temperature, activity level, and conditions. It’s made to prevent the need for so many layers and overheating with winter clothes.

The vest monitors real-time temperature and analyzes the wearer’s conditions. It then automatically regulates temperature with heat when needed and cools down when not needed.

“Mother nature presents all sorts of challenges, and this cutting-edge technology will enable users to manage their body heat and enjoy optimal comfort in cold conditions,” said Alex Guerrero, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Global Product at Carhartt. “With changing temperatures, different work environments and fluctuating activity levels, our new heated vest offers a personalized experience and functions as a reactionary approach to body heat that enables users to get the job done regardless of the environment or climate.”

The vest uses clim8’s intelligent thermal technology to keep you warm.

The AI-powered technology has several features, like automatic heating, auto-detection when you take the vest on or off, and a smart battery system so you don’t have to worry about charging all the time.

You can control the X-1 vest using clim8’s smartphone app via Bluetooth connection. Through this, you can create comfortable temperatures and parameters for a personalized, comfortable work vest.

The Carhartt X-1 is available now in both men’s and women’s sizes for $220 at Carhartt.com.

