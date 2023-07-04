New leak shows Galaxy Z Fold 5’s true form, hinge and all

Only a few weeks are left before Samsung launches the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The device is expected to appear at the next Samsung Unpacked event later this month.

So, we have seen plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaks for the last few months. We have already seen the retail images and their colors, and most importantly, we know the specs.

However, the latest leak may have just provided a real-life glimpse at the Z Fold 5.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 real-life images with a gapless hinge

Ahmed Qwaider shared a few images via Twitter, which appear to be real-life photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The tweet has already been deleted, but initially, it was discovered by Android Police. The images show the top and bottom of Samsung’s upcoming folding smartphone in a blue colorway.

According to the images, the Z Fold 5 folds almost completely flat, all thanks to the new “water drop” hinge, which was first showcased at CES 2023.

However, the image doesn’t show the inner display of the smartphone. But we expect the crease to be less prominent due to the application of the new hinge.

In terms of design, the Z Fold 5 looks similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The only difference we could see is the position of the LED flash. The flash was at the bottom of the camera bump in last year’s model. Now it has been relocated to the side of the bump.

Additionally, the renowned Leaker Ice Universe has tweeted, claiming the Galaxy Z Fold 5 won’t receive an IP58 certification. An initial leak suggested differently, so at this point, we have to wait and see which claim turns out to be true.

