The PlayStation Store just launched a massive sale on over 1,500 games

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – if you want to spend a bunch of money on discounted games. There’s the Steam Winter Sale, the Epic Games Store sale, and now the PlayStation Store is getting in on the action with over 1,500 discounted games up to 50% off.

Oh, and did I mention this is only Round 1? On January 5, Round 1 ends but Round 2 begins. Sony is keeping quiet on what games will be offered during the 2nd round, so if nothing really jumps out at you this time, it might be best to save that cash until the second round of titles is announced.

The sale starts today on the PlayStation Store, but as of the time of this writing, the discounts were not live for me.

Some highlights from the PlayStation Store 2019 Holiday Sale

From the blog post, there are some pretty great sales going on for PlayStation 4 titles. If you’ve been holding out on titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V (c’mon, it’s like 7 years old at this point), now’s your chance to drop some money on some great games.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition Bundle – $39.99 (normally $99.99)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – $14.99 (normally $29.99)

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition – $14.99 (normally $29.99)

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – $17.49 (normally $34.99)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $39.59 (normally $59.99)

Mortal Kombat 11 – $23.99 (normally $59.99)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $19.79 (normally $59.99)

These are just a handful of the games available during the PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale. Make sure to check out the full list here – and also, it should be noted that this is not the End of the Year Sale on the PS Store, so don’t go to that sale thinking you’ll find the deals above.

