The Prinker S lets you scan temporary tattoos directly onto your body

CES is home to all sorts of interesting consumer tech, but temporary tattoo printers? That’s an out-of-left-field, yet intriguing, piece of hardware.

Temporary tattoo shops populate nearly every beach boardwalk on both the East and West Coasts. And there’s a reason for that, they are fun to get, and they are usually a cheap souvenir. The Prinker S is a gadget that will give someone that same kind of ink, but it is equipped with all sorts of technological fixings.

Prinker is also much, much easier to use as all the recipients will have to do is push a few buttons and voila, they now have ink. The Prinker does not give permanent ones, however, as they will wash off much like any henna tattoo.

The Prinker is a great low-cost solution that is ideal for temporary tattoo parlors

Anyone can get ink by using the company’s app and a Bluetooth connection. By using the Prinker app on your phone and choosing a design on there, place which part of your body (preferably not the eyes) underneath the printer. From there, a few sprays of primer will come out to protect the skin. Finally, on a small screen on the printer, it will give a person the option to swipe which direction they want that tattoo in. Swipe up, left, down, or right and the ink will come out shortly afterward.

The app has hundreds of premade designs, and for those who are artistic, they can upload a tattoo they’ve made themselves. It’s good practice for those who maybe want to become an artist themselves.

As of this writing, the Prinker is $270 by itself, with additional black and color cartridges going for $100 and $150 respectively. But that should be more than enough for nearly 1,000 pictures. With those prices in mind, it is possible that those same temporary tattoo places could be armed with a Prinker in the future.

